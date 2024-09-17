EU | The EU’s price per Finn rose last year

European Union|In relation to the number of inhabitants, Finland was the EU’s sixth largest net payer, and in relation to gross national income, it was the fifth largest.

16.9. 11:36 a.m | Updated 10:04 am

Finnish was the EU’s sixth largest net payer per inhabitant in 2023, according to the data published by the EU Commission on money flows between the Union and its member states.

Treasury tellsthat Finland’s income from the EU decreased by 256 million euros to 1,517 million euros last year, and in addition, Finland received 179 million euros from the EU’s recovery tool.

At the same time, Finland’s payments to the EU decreased by EUR 112 million to EUR 2,195 million.

Since payments decreased more than income, Finland’s net payment to the Union practically rose from 798 million euros to 840 million euros last year. This is about 150 euros per inhabitant per year.

Very the largest net payer per inhabitant in 2023 was Ireland, which paid 234 euros per inhabitant for its EU membership. Per capita membership was also more expensive than Finland for Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The biggest net recipient per inhabitant was Finland’s southern neighbor Estonia, which received 619 euros per inhabitant from the Union last year.

The other largest net recipients are Latvia, Croatia and Lithuania.

To gross national income proportionately, Finland was the fifth largest net payer in the Union: the country’s membership fee was 0.30 percent of its gross national income.

Germany was the largest net payer relative to gross national income with a share of 0.41 percent. In addition to Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland and France were above Finland.

Relative to the gross national income, the largest net beneficiary was Croatia with a share of 3.07 percent.

Nearly half of Finland’s income from the EU is agricultural subsidies. The total support amount of 725 million euros consists of both support for maintaining the basic profitability of agricultural production and various investment support.

The second largest share, slightly more than 15 percent, comes from subsidies aimed at research and innovation in the Horizon Europe framework program. With the program, the EU promotes the realization of the green transition and digitization in the Union territory.

The grants from the European Regional Development Fund and grants from the Networking Europe program each make up about five percent of Finland’s EU income. The purpose of the first of these is to reduce the development differences between different regions of Europe and to improve the standard of living in the weakest regions. The latter, on the other hand, consists of subsidies intended for the development of transport, energy and telecommunication networks.

Commission the net payment calculation, which the Ministry of Finance also uses in its own calculations, does not include the Union’s administrative expenses.

On the revenue side, the calculation accordingly only takes into account the contributions from the national budgets of the member countries, not, for example, customs revenues that are directly credited to the Union.

Of the customs revenue collected by Finland last year, 121 million euros were paid directly to the EU.

Correction 17.9. 10:04 a.m.: Finland’s net payment to the EU increased because the income from there decreased more than the payments. Not because the payments decreased more than the income, as was erroneously written in the story.