EU | The EU’s foreign ministers are meeting in Luxembourg today, with Russia and Ukraine in close focus

Finland is represented by the new Foreign Minister Valtonen. In addition to the situation in Eastern Europe, the topics include relations with Latin America.

EU countries foreign ministers are meeting in Luxembourg today. Finland will be represented at the meeting by a new foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook).

The Foreign Affairs Council continues the discussion on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Topics include the continuation of the EU’s military support for Ukraine and accountability issues. The ministers will also discuss the peace plan for Ukraine.

“Finland’s support for Ukraine and the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity is steadfast,” said Foreign Minister Valtonen in a press release.

In an interview with STT over the weekend, Valtonen estimated that with the attempted rebellion of the mercenary organization Wagner, Russia will be more closely on the agenda of the meeting and that the internal situation in Russia will also be discussed.

In addition, relations with Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as digital diplomacy, will be discussed in the discussions.

The summit of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean countries will be held in Brussels in July.