EU | The EU's controversial corporate responsibility law was approved in the last few meters, along with the mitigation demanded by Finland

The news about the adoption of the Corporate Responsibility Act was announced by Belgium, the EU presidency.

European The EU's corporate responsibility directive, which caused a lot of controversy and was already on the brink of the grave, was approved on Friday in a vote of the council consisting of EU member states, informs the EU presidency, Belgium, on message service X.

According to Belgium, the directive promotes “sustainable and responsible corporate behavior and anchors human rights and environmental aspects in corporate operations.”

The aim of the directive is to hold large European companies responsible for human rights and environmental violations in their entire value chain. The directive forces companies to monitor under what conditions and with what environmental effects their products are made in third countries as well.

The directive was adopted in a relaxed and corrected form. The mitigations demanded by the member countries and also by Finland concern, among other things, the ways in which companies can be held liable for abuses.

Acceptance news ends a multi-stage saga, in which the directive already looked like it would fall due to the last-minute opposition of Germany, Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Italy, among others.

Finland, which previously supported the directive, turned against the compromise reached on the text in the trilogy negotiations, because the so-called class action right had appeared in the directive at the request of the EU Parliament. A class action would have meant that a group of people who were the target of abuse could have an organization represent them in a European court to get justice.

According to many corporate liability experts, a class action right would be essential so that those in a vulnerable position are able to defend their rights.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) stated earlier in March that Finland has received the mitigations it wanted for class action and can therefore once again support the adoption of the directive. According to HS's information, the right to class action in human rights and environmental matters does not need to be included in national legislation.

Germany played a big role in the last-minute opposition to the directive. The small party of the German government, the Liberals, wanted to block the passing of the directive without specifying what was bothering it in the text.

According to HS information, Germany opposed the directive until the end due to the veto of the liberals, but a qualified majority was obtained when the other member states agreed to a compromise. The two largest parties in the German government, the Social Democrats and the Greens, supported the directive from the beginning.

Finn Finnwatch, an organization focused on corporate responsibility, recently praised the passage of the directive despite the mitigations.

“This is a historic step. The directive marks the beginning of a new era: business activities can no longer be carried out without regard for human rights and the environment,” commented Finnwatch's executive director in the press release. Sonja Finér.

According to Finnwatch, the directive imposes an obligation on companies to respect human rights and the environment for the first time. It also obliges large companies to draw up and implement climate transition plans. They must meet the climate goal of one and a half degrees.

According to the organization's calculations, 139 large companies from Finland will be covered by the directive. Here, too, a relaxation was made: previously the scope of the directive had to include companies with more than 500 employees, but the limit was raised to a thousand employees.

Although The Finnish government opposed the right to class action, however, the government has supported the main goal of the directive, i.e. the regulation of corporate liability at the level of the entire EU.

The government thinks that Finnish companies are responsible on average and therefore benefit from “leveling the playing field”, meaning that the same level of responsibility and reporting is also required from competitors.

“Many responsible companies have already acted in this direction. Now the companies that have irresponsibly sought a competitive advantage will be forced to do the same,” Finnwatch's Finer says in the press release.

The Confederation of Finnish Business (EK) also announced that it was happy about the passage.

“Implementation of the directive is in the interest of human rights, the environment and responsibly operating companies. Through it, it is possible to form common rules of the game for what the activities required by due care are”, in EK's bulletin it is said.

EK's European umbrella organization and the EU's largest business organization BusinessEurope was clearly more critical in its statement. It complained in its press release after approval that in practice the directive will also affect small and medium-sized companies through value chains.

CEO of BusinessEurope by Markus J. Beyrer according to the directive adds “unprecedented obligations and harsh sanctions to companies, which can have existential consequences for companies”.

According to the organization, the directive puts European companies in a difficult competitive position compared to international companies that do not have similar obligations. The organization encouraged EU decision-makers to make further changes to the directive before final approval.

Next, the corporate responsibility directive will be voted on by the EU Parliament. After that, the member states must implement the objectives of the directive into national legislation.