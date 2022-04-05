Wednesday, April 6, 2022
EU The European Parliament will hold its first Question Hour with the President of the Commission and the Director of External Relations – live at 4 p.m.

April 5, 2022
Parliament wants to reform its practices.

Brussels

In Strasbourg The EU Parliament, which is meeting in late spring, will try Question Time, allowing EU parliamentarians to have a fast-paced question-and-answer dialogue with Commission representatives.

HS shows the question hour live.

On Tuesday at 4 pm Finnish time, MEPs will be able to ask the President of the Commission From Ursula von der Leyen mid-term of the Commission.

Immediately after 5 pm, MEPs will have the opportunity to ask the Director of External Relations From Josep Borrell EU security and defense policy.

The format of Question Time in the parliaments of Finland and many other countries is new in the EU Parliament. Its purpose is to make the discussions more dynamic. It also emphasizes Parliament’s role as guardian of the Commission.

See also  Biden cites 'real threat' of Russians using chemical weapons in Ukraine
