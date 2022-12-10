Sunday, December 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

EU | The EU suspended all the duties and powers of the deputy speaker of the parliament due to the corruption investigation

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2022
in World Europe
0

All of Eva Kail’s powers, duties and duties have been terminated for the time being.

European Union has suspended the vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kailin due to the station’s corruption investigation. of the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola according to Kaili, all powers, duties and tasks have been abolished for the time being.

“Due to the ongoing legal investigations by the Belgian authorities, Speaker Metsola has decided to immediately suspend all the powers, duties and tasks given to Eva Kail as Vice-President of the European Parliament,” the speaker’s spokesperson said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Metsola tweeted The European Parliament is strongly against corruption.

“At this stage, we cannot comment on ongoing investigations. We can only confirm that we have and will cooperate with all relevant authorities. We will do everything we can to help justice be served,” Metsola wrote.

Belgium On Saturday, the police arrested the Greek Kaili, who represents the group of socialists and social democrats (S&D) in the parliament, and four other people. According to the Belgian media, the police confiscated 600,000 euros in cash as well as several computers and mobile phones during the house searches.

See also  Youth in Volendam sees that everything is possible: 'If you only dare to think big'

According to unconfirmed information, the funds come from Qatar, which is currently hosting the soccer World Cup.


#suspended #duties #powers #deputy #speaker #parliament #due #corruption #investigation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Standings and results World Cup Calgary: Patrick Roest takes gold at 5 kilometers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result