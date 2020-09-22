EU The EU summit will be postponed due to the quarantine of the President of the European Council

According to AFP, the reason for the postponement is that Charles Michel, President of the European Council, is in quarantine.

Thursday and an extraordinary meeting of the European Council scheduled for Friday will move to next week in early October, according to news agency Reuters, among others. According to the news agency AFP, the reason for the postponement is that the President of the European Council Charles Michel is in quarantine because the safety authority who dealt with him has been infected with the coronavirus.

However, Michelin’s corona test result was negative, Reuters reports.

According to the European Council, EU leaders were to meet in Brussels to discuss the internal market, industrial policy, digitalisation and external relations, in particular with Turkey and China, while reviewing the pandemic situation.