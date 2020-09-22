Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

EU The EU summit will be postponed due to the quarantine of the President of the European Council

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 22, 2020
in World
0

According to AFP, the reason for the postponement is that Charles Michel, President of the European Council, is in quarantine.

Thursday and an extraordinary meeting of the European Council scheduled for Friday will move to next week in early October, according to news agency Reuters, among others. According to the news agency AFP, the reason for the postponement is that the President of the European Council Charles Michel is in quarantine because the safety authority who dealt with him has been infected with the coronavirus.

However, Michelin’s corona test result was negative, Reuters reports.

According to the European Council, EU leaders were to meet in Brussels to discuss the internal market, industrial policy, digitalisation and external relations, in particular with Turkey and China, while reviewing the pandemic situation.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court approves Kangana Ranaut's approval; Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's difficulty will increase!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In