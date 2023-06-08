EU | The EU starts an infringement procedure against Poland, the new law worries

The ruling party is suspected of tailoring the Russian influence law to make it harder for the opposition to operate.

Brussels

EU Commission launched an infringement procedure against Poland on Thursday because a new law enacted in Poland is suspected of violating EU law.

Poland recently passed a law according to which the committee will begin investigating Russian influence in Poland from 2007 to 2022. If the committee finds a person to have promoted Russian influence, that person will be banned for 10 years from positions involving public funds and classified information.

The law, which entered into force at the end of May, has been suspected of being a stick horse with which the country’s ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), will start chasing the opposition.

There will be parliamentary elections in Poland this autumn, where the ruling party PiS will have the former Prime Minister of Poland as its challenger Donald Hardly Citizens’ Forum. The new law has also been named “Lex Tusk”.

Last Sunday, a large demonstration was organized in Poland against the ruling party and the new law.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda announced last Friday that he would propose changes to the law. However, the implementation is open, as is how the changes would ultimately affect.

Infringement procedure starts with the Commission sending an official notification to the EU country in question asking for more information. Normally, a country must provide a thorough response within two months, but in the case of Poland, the Commission shortened the time to 21 days, citing urgency.

According to the commission, the new law has too broad a definition of what Russian influence means, or what a person must have done to promote it. The commission also considers the law to be anti-democratic, and the law is also retroactive: it would punish actions that were legal at the time they were committed.

If the Commission considers, based on the answer, that the country does not fulfill its obligations according to EU legislation, it can send the country a reasoned statement, i.e. an official request to comply with EU legislation. If that doesn’t work either, the Commission can take the case to the European Court of Justice.

The United States has also been concerned about Poland’s new law.