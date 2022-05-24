EU The EU is working to facilitate the confiscation of oligarchs’ assets, with the idea of ​​using the funds for the benefit of Ukraine

Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko considers the idea justified and logical, but legally complex.

Brussels

From the European Commission there is a proposal that Member States should have greater rights to confiscate the proceeds of crime.

It would also apply in cases of circumvention of sanctions against Russia. The Commission intends to criminalize the circumvention of sanctions in a separate bill.

The news agency Reuters has seen the draft presentation. According to Reuters, the show will be released on Wednesday.

The issue has become topical following the seizure and freezing of funds of sanctioned Russians in several EU countries. The idea has arisen in many Member States that the funds should be realized and used for the benefit of Ukraine.

The idea was discussed at a meeting of EU finance ministers on Tuesday. The Minister of Finance who took part in it Annika Saarikko (center) is cautiously in favor of the proposal.

Saarikon it is justified and logical that the frozen funds come up in the context of helping Ukraine – that those who have destroyed Ukraine should also use its funds to pay for its reconstruction.

The idea makes sense, but the reality is more complicated legally, Saarikko said.

“Unfortunately, it has to be pretty careful here that it is done exactly according to the letter of the law, if it were to come to an end. For example, Finnish legislation does not allow for the seizure of funds in the case of EU sanctions. It is only possible in connection with criminal legal proceedings, ”Saarikko said.

On Sunday, HS estimates that the value of assets frozen in Finland due to sanctions will total EUR 76 million.

The Commission’s idea of ​​creating a common legal basis for the Member States may not be easily reconciled with national law. In the past, member states have expressed reservations about bills coming from the EU that would require changes to national criminal laws.

According to Reuters, the EU Commission is also working to prevent seizures and asset freezes by transferring its assets to a close relative.

Meeting discussed, for the longest time, assistance to Ukraine, both immediate assistance and longer-term reconstruction. In the short term, the EU will provide € 9 billion in macro-financial assistance, with the Member States acting as guarantors.

Annika Saarikko described Ukraine’s long-term financing needs as enormous. In them, too, he expects the Commission to have plenty of ideas.

In general, the EU is concerned about the financing of all other huge investments to improve the energy self-sufficiency and defense of EU countries. After the meeting, Saarikko reiterated that Finland belongs to countries that do not like common debt.

Ministers of Finance discussed the economic situation and inflation in particular.

According to Saarikko, concerns about the rate of price increases in the EU are now high. Inflation is expected to slow in EU forecasts over the next year, but still remain above the 2% target.

“I find this worrying. There is no situation in sight where things would get easier quickly. The pressure of rising interest rates, rising food prices and rising energy prices is such a combination that, from the point of view of every citizen, the gap in the wallet is greater than before. ”