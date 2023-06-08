EU | The EU is tightening its ethical rules – the long-awaited reform gained momentum from the EU Parliament’s corruption scandal

The rules would apply to all EU institutions, including the central bank.

Brussels

EU Parliament the shaken corruption scandal is contributing to the fact that the EU Commission presents uniform ethical rules for all EU institutions. This has been planned for a long time, but only the scandal gave momentum to the project.

The purpose is to establish a common ethical body that will prepare common minimum standards for all institutions.

They want to approve the rules before next year’s EU elections, where the parliament’s corruption scandal, or the so-called Qatargate, threatens to become one of the election topics. In December of last year, it was revealed that several EU parliamentarians have apparently received bribes from the state of Qatar. The case is under investigation by the Belgian police.

Purpose is to create common rules, among other things, on how to treat trips, gifts and hospitality offered by third parties.

Likewise, there would be common norms on how to disclose one’s affiliations and assets.

The purpose is also to draw attention to how and under what conditions those who have worked in the EU institutions can work after their term.

According to the Commission, with the transparency register, the Commission, the European Parliament and the Council already have common standards regarding lobbyists’ meetings and their publication. Now the standards are being expanded to cover, for example, access to institutions’ premises.

Rules would concern not only the Parliament and the Commission, but also other key EU bodies, i.e. the Council, the European Central Bank, the European Court of Auditors and the Court of Justice of the European Union. Now each institution has its own rules, which, according to the commission, has led to complexity and confusion.

Commissioner Vera Jourová presented the new rules and operating principles of the ethical institution on Thursday. The ethical posture movement has already received criticism for being too lax.

According to Jourová, citizens’ trust in the EU does not come by itself, it has to be earned.

“Qatargate was a reminder that there are gaps in the system,” Jourová said.

The new ethical body does not conduct an investigation, does not interfere with the investigative activities of established existing bodies, and does not limit them in any way. Among other things, the anti-fraud agency Olaf will continue to be responsible for investigating irregularities and violations related to the professional duties of EU bodies.

Olaf’s CEO Ville Itälä earlier this week criticized the EU Parliament for its unwillingness to cooperate in examinations. Olaf has not been able to take examinations in the parliament, because the parliament has prevented it citing the immunity of MEPs.