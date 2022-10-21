EU | The EU is seeking a unified line in its relationship with China – in the new assessment, member states are warned against going solo

China is the EU’s partner, economic competitor and systemic challenger. The EU’s External Relations Administration recommends that the EU improve its relations with China’s neighboring countries.

China is pursuing a “divide and conquer” policy towards the European Union, and the EU and its member states should understand this and do everything possible to prevent it.

EU member states should refrain from “uncoordinated and individual” initiatives towards China, which could weaken the EU’s unified China line.

This is stated in the background paper seen by HS, on the basis of which the EU leaders will discuss sharpening China policy at their summit on Friday. The background paper was made by the EU’s “Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, by Josep Borrell led by the Foreign Affairs Administration.

Energy dominated the meeting to such an extent that there is not much time left for a more in-depth China discussion. Prime minister Sanna Marini According to (sd), it would be very important to have a discussion.

“We need to avoid blue-eyedness and naivety and ensure that Europe has the ability to both create and produce the critical technologies we need,” said Marin.

Marin said on Friday that breaking away from critical ties does not mean that all trade with China will end. It also does not mean that EU countries cannot have bilateral relations with China.

According to Marin, when societies become digitized, a situation must not arise where digital operations are built on the technology of authoritarian countries. According to Marin, it can become a tightening screw.

“It cannot be that we sell infrastructure to the Chinese and build dependencies that we will later find in front of us.”

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz is going to China for a visit in November, and on Thursday German media reported that Scholz would support a partial sale of the port of Hamburg to the Chinese state-owned company Cosco.

Before China was constantly featured in EU discussions and analyzes about the Russian attack on Ukraine, which had a warning tone. The EU already defined in 2019 that China is a partner, an economic competitor and a “systemic challenger”, in other words, a questioner of the democratic and liberal system of the West.

Since then, China has continuously moved in a more authoritarian direction, where human rights are subordinated to the system.

The EU has also experienced the power of China’s economic pressure, when last year the country imposed various trade barriers on products manufactured in Lithuania. The reason was that Lithuania allowed Taiwan to establish a representative office in Vilnius and name it the representative office of Taiwan and not Taipei. China does not accept this.

China’s accelerating competition with the United States and rapprochement with Russia challenge its relationship with Western democracies, the EU estimates. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of China Xi Jinping shortly before the attack on Ukraine, swore their countries’ “boundless friendship”, and the country has not condemned Russia’s attack.

According to the assessment of the Foreign Affairs Administration, China has recently distanced itself from Russia, but the partnership between the two countries is still strong.

Foreign Affairs Administration according to the key position in the EU’s relationship with China would be for the member countries to take a united line. It would increase the EU’s credibility and weight.

In addition, the EU countries should improve political and economic connections, especially with the countries of the Indo-Pacific, i.e. the Pacific and Indian Ocean region, such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India and the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Asean.

According to the Foreign Affairs Administration, the option offered by China appeals to several countries. Therefore, the EU should sharpen its own message.

“It has to be accepted that a few countries are traditionally close to China in terms of their governance models, and some countries are wary of having to choose between the West and China,” the Foreign Relations Administration assesses.

“It is good for us to be aware that China’s offers to its partners are remarkably attractive. The EU should be able to make a better offer by keeping its own promises and improving its communication and ability to find partners.”

of the EU should strive to reduce its dependence on China. The Foreign Relations Administration also hopes that companies in the EU region will join in the spirit.

For example, China produces 40 percent of copper, 55 percent of lithium, 60 percent of aluminum and almost 90 percent of rare earth metals. In semiconductors, China has a grip on supply chains.

According to the Foreign Affairs Administration, the EU should establish its own semiconductor production and explore the possibilities of increasing the production of vital raw materials in the EU region.