EU | The EU finance ministers approved their position on reforming the financial rules

A legislative proposal is expected from the Commission in March-April.

of the EU the finance ministers decided on Tuesday what the member states think of the economic policy guidelines presented by the Commission.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the finance ministers approved their conclusions, that is, in practice, the position of the member states on the Commission’s November communication.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Central) described the meeting as a “significant step forward”.

“Now the first stage of agreement has been reached,” he told the media after the meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council, or Ecofin.

Financial rules at the core of the reform are more individual, medium-term economic plans for each EU member state.

“For Finland, the positive thing is that there is no change in the conclusions to the core of the entire economic code,” Saarikko told reporters.

By this, Saarikko refers to the rules according to which the debt of the public finances of the member states may not exceed 60 percent and the deficit may not exceed three percent in relation to the gross domestic product.

During the Corona period, these limits have been breached in almost all countries, and the rules have also been temporarily put on the shelf.

The minister also welcomed the fact that the conclusions do not show a green light for the so-called golden rule or a common fiscal policy capacity.

In EU parlance, the golden rule refers to the idea that member countries’ investments related to the “green transition” would not be taken into account in the same way when it comes to debt.

Fiscal policy capacity, on the other hand, would mean a kind of common fund, which the member countries would jointly finance. It would be used to smooth out business cycles, i.e. it would be a step towards a common fiscal policy of the EU countries.

Commission presented last November how it would reform the way in which it now guides the economic policies of member states.

The member states have since considered from their own point of view whether the reform is in line with their wishes.

Sweden, the current presidency, tried to get the Council’s position on the reform ready by this meeting. This way, the commission can issue its own, final legislative proposal in March-April.