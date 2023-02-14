EU | The EU decided: New gasoline and diesel cars will be banned after 2035

The decision of the EU Parliament practically prohibits the importation of new gasoline and diesel cars running on fossil fuels to the EU market.

Brussels

EU Parliament on Tuesday voted new carbon dioxide emission reduction targets for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles into effect.

MEPs approved the new goals in a tight vote, where 340 voted for, 279 against and 21 abstentions.

According to the new legislation, the target level of CO2 emissions for new passenger and commercial vehicles is zero in 2035, which means that the regulation practically prohibits the importation of new gasoline and diesel cars running on fossil fuels to the EU market.

Until then, combustion engine cars can still be sold, so it will take several years after 2035 for the entire EU car fleet to become emission-free.

EU Commission will meet in Strasbourg on Tuesday. In the afternoon the commissioner Frans Timmermans is intended to inform about the zero-emission targets for heavy traffic, which complement the now approved legislation on passenger cars and vans.

Emission reductions also have an intermediate goal. In the case of passenger cars, 55 percent emission reductions must be achieved in 2030 and 50 percent reductions in the case of vans compared to 2021.

An exception can be granted until the end of 2035 to manufacturers with small production volumes, from one thousand to ten thousand new passenger cars or from one thousand to 22,000 new vans.

Commission from the end of 2025, publishes a report every two years, which assesses how the EU is progressing in its goal of making road transport emission-free.

The emission reduction targets for cars are part of the Fit for 55 climate package, which the commission presented in summer 2021.

Commission adopted a legislative package in July 2021 aimed at reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 from 1990 levels.

Among other things, the Commission decided on stricter carbon dioxide emission standards for passenger cars and vans, which aim to speed up the transition to emission-free traffic.

With the help of the standards, the aim is to cut the average emissions of new cars by 55 percent from 2030 and 100 percent from 2035. Emission levels are compared to this year.

“Thus, all registered new cars will be emission-free from 2035,” the EU Commission’s decision announced in mid-July 2021.

At the same time, the EU Commission required that the member states increase the charging capacity of electric cars. There should be electric charging points every 60 kilometers and hydrogen refueling points every 150 kilometers.