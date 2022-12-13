EU | The energy ministers did not reach an agreement on the gas price ceiling

The energy ministers of the EU region did not find an agreement on the price cutter, which decision-making will continue on Monday.

13.12. 21:00

The gas the price ceiling has been rubbed throughout the autumn, but the member countries are still having difficulty finding a common note on the final result. On Tuesday, the extraordinary meeting of the energy ministers of the Union region ended with the decision to continue solving the matter on Monday next week.

Finland was represented at the meeting in Brussels by the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (central) as deputy state secretary Ann-Mari Kemell.

In the electricity market, the price of electricity is determined by the producer who is the last one needed to meet the demand. Russia’s gambling with gas supplies has caused expensive gas to determine the price of electricity from time to time.

As one quick solution to the problem, attempts have been made to introduce a price ceiling or price cutter for gas, which would momentarily snap off peak prices. However, among the member countries, the ideas of a functioning price ceiling have crystallized into a setup that has been difficult to get out of once and for all.

Germany and some other countries that use a lot of gas fear that the security of gas supply to Europe could be jeopardized because of the price ceiling. Therefore, they would like the whole to be such that the market is certainly not disturbed.

In Finland, too, care has been taken to ensure that supply security is ensured. However, Finland does not represent any extreme and has been ready for many kinds of solutions.

About 15 member countries, on the other hand, would like to regulate the price of gas more drastically than Germany and its partners.

Price cutter the core question is what would be a safe level for a price cutter. Kemell said this is the biggest uncertainty in the deal.

However, everything is related to everything, because the level of the ceiling defines the need for other actions that support security of supply.

All in all, before the final decision, it should be clarified what kind of futures products the price ceiling will be extended to and how widely it would apply to different trading venues.

The price subject to the cut should also differ from the world market price for an agreed-upon period. In addition to these, it is necessary to find an agreement on the safety mechanisms by which the cutter starts automatically and can be taken out of use in any other way if necessary.

In practice, the consideration of the price ceiling will be left to next week’s meeting of energy ministers, because the issues are probably too technical to be resolved at the summit of the political leaders of the European Union member states on Thursday.