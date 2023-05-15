The EU Council, in the meeting of sport ministers, gave the go-ahead for the appointment of Luigi Di Maio as EU envoy for the Persian Gulf, on the proposal of the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell. The point passed without discussion.

In any case, it was a procedural point that did not need discussion. Di Maio will take office as EU envoy to the Gulf from 1 June.

«As a former Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio has the necessary political profile at international level for this role», wrote the High Representative for European Foreign Policy Borrell, motivating the decision of « propose to appoint him special representative of the EU for the Gulf”. “His extensive contacts with the Gulf countries – underlined Borrell – will allow him to engage with the relevant actors at the appropriate level. We must maintain the momentum of our enhanced engagement with the Gulf. I count on Di Maio’s support to update our strategic partnership with Gulf partners”. The High Representative proposes to appoint Di Maio for “an initial period of 21 months, from 1 June to 28 February 2025”.