EU | The Corporate Responsibility Directive ran into opposition from Finland and other EU countries

The Finnish government stated last week that it cannot support the adoption of the directive.

Brussels

EU countries are postponing a crucial vote on the corporate responsibility directive strengthening the responsibility of large companies' supply chains due to opposition from some member countries.

At least Finland and Germany had announced in advance that they would abstain from voting in favor of the directive in the crucial meeting planned for Friday. According to the rules of the Council of EU countries, an abstention counts as a non-vote.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, Italy also opposed the directive, and Belgium, acting as chairman, decided to remove the directive from the agenda of the meeting on Friday.

Negotiations on the content of the corporate responsibility directive took place for almost two years, until before Christmas, the EU countries and the European Parliament reached an agreement on its content. The agreement still needs to be approved by the member states and the parliament, which is usually mostly a formality.

The news is updated.