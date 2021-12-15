EU The common future of the EU and its Eastern partners is stagnant – Russia puts pressure on its neighbors, Belarus has an empty chair

The EU will meet its eastern partners in Brussels after a four-year hiatus.

I ‘m at the table there is an empty chair when the European Union’s eastern partners meet for a joint summit with EU leaders on Wednesday.

Among the Eastern Partners, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are present. The empty chair is Belarus, which suspended its participation in the partnership in June and would hardly have been invited anyway.

Symbolically, however, the chair is waiting at the table if the Belarussian regime ever changes to democracy. President of the European Council Charles Michel on Sunday, he met with representatives of the Belarusian opposition in Brussels, including those living in exile Svjatlana Tsihanouskajan.

On Monday, the Commission channeled € 30 million in subsidies to media and businesses outside the country.

European Union launched the Eastern Partnership with six Soviet countries in 2009 after the war in Georgia. The aim was to bring the countries closer to the European Union beyond Russia’s influence by providing the Union’s values ​​as a guideline and financial support as a stimulus.

Summits have been held every couple of years, but now there has been a break for four years due to a corona pandemic, among other things.

During the long break, many things have changed, such as expectations for the development of Belarus. The former partner country has become an unscrupulous dictatorship that sent Svjatlana Tsihanouskaya’s wife, an opposition activist, to prison for the best time during the summit. Sjarhei Tsihanouskin.

In the autumn, Belarus has deliberately diverted its refugees expelled across the border to EU countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Although the situation has calmed down a bit, it is not over.

The partnership has turned into economic sanctions, which the EU has added round by round.

All above the atmosphere of the meeting is put pressure on Russia, which has mobilized troops near the Ukrainian border. The EU has repeatedly stated its readiness to launch unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia alongside the United States in the event of a military offensive.

The main significance of this year’s Eastern Partnership summit is that the EU emphasizes that it is alongside its partner countries, despite pressure from Russia.

The idea of ​​the Eastern Partnership has always been for the EU to strive for the closest possible political connection and the strongest possible economic integration with its eastern neighbors.

“ “Russia sees that the partnership will lead to virtually nothing, not even EU membership.”

In return, they have received aid and access to the EU market, committing themselves to promoting the rule of law, eradicating corruption and converging on common EU values.

EU membership has not been promised and is not an official goal of the EU. The countries are very far from membership for internal reasons, in addition to which Russia would prevent it, says the researcher Ryhor Nizhnikau About the Foreign Policy Institute.

“Russia first took the Eastern Partnership as a geopolitical challenge, but now it seems to have accepted it. Russia sees that the partnership will lead to virtually nothing, not even EU membership. ”

In partner countries not only rubbing with Russia is enough, but also mutual disputes, which will bring an extra spiral to the summit.

The worst situation is in Armenia and Azerbaijan, which were at war with Nagorno-Karabakh last year. Clashes have continued over the fall.

Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia are the longest partners after concluding a so-called association agreement with the EU. Yet their membership of the EU is not in sight either, partly because there are situations in everyone’s territory called frozen conflicts, to which the EU does not want to be involved.

Everyone in this trio has experienced the pressure of Russia as they converge with the West in different ways.

In Moldova, Russia threatened to cut off gas supplies in the fall if the country did not accept price increases and pay off its old debts. Moldova reached an agreement with Gazprom, but rumors forced it to make unnecessarily big concessions to Russia.

Eastern according to Nizhnikau, the partnership is in a state where really no one knows what it should do.

“With the exception of the bureaucrats in Brussels, no one is completely satisfied with the partnership.”

In this situation, the EU is doing what it can do best: distribute aid money. A new economic and investment program of EUR 2.3 billion has been prepared for the summit.

The countries have benefited financially from the partnership, especially the most advanced trio. Still, partner countries would like more from the EU.

But is the EU ready for that? It doesn’t look like that. The danger is that partner countries’ desire for renewal will begin to wane when, instead of convergence, there is only a spin of words and a new summit every two years.

“The EU should raise its ambition and help these countries to build the fabric of society. Now the message is that we are giving money but we don’t care about the results, ”Nizhnikau says.

Eastern After the partnership summit on Thursday, EU leaders will continue at their mutual summit, where the threat of Russia is likely to continue.

However, that is not the only concern, but the agenda is gloomy anyway.

The ever-worsening corona situation is shifting to an energy price crisis, a strengthening of the EU’s defenses and, at the end of the day, migration problems. Despite the pandemic, leaders are coming to the scene, but everything is being tried to squeeze together in one day.