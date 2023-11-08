EU | The Commission will say today whether Ukraine is ready for EU membership negotiations

Ukraine has made more than 90 percent of the reforms required by the EU. Is it enough?

Brussels

European Ukraine, which is seeking EU membership, has been going through reforms for a year and a half with the aim of making the country eligible for the EU. The goal is to start negotiations on membership already this year.

On Wednesday, it will become clear how far the country has progressed in its work. The European Commission publishes the expected enlargement report, in which it assesses the progress of EU candidate countries. The main interest is focused on whether the Commission recommends starting membership negotiations with Ukraine.

Ukraine applied for EU membership immediately after the start of Russia’s major invasion in February 2022. In the summer of 2022, the country received the status of a candidate country, but official membership negotiations have not yet started.

The pressure to start negotiations is enormous. For security reasons, Ukraine wants to be closely tied to the West. Ukraine’s efforts are also admired: big and difficult reforms have been carried out in a fast schedule, even though the country is at war. That’s why the EU needs to show that it too is serious about membership negotiations.

On the other hand, the message of the EU countries has been that you can become a member of the Union only by meeting the membership criteria, and the criteria will not be relaxed at all. The only way to become a member is through reforms.

In summer 2022 Ukraine received a seven-item list of reforms from the Commission, which are a condition for starting membership negotiations. For example, the country must strengthen the independence of the courts and the media, limit the power of the oligarchs, and take steps to protect the rights of linguistic minorities.

Above all, the country must eradicate corruption, which, according to the commission’s assessment, is a “serious problem throughout the country”.

The to-do list includes, among other things, the demand that Ukraine credibly demonstrates that corruption suspicions are investigated and judgments are also issued. Ukraine has had to establish a new national authority responsible for corruption investigations.

Reforms have progressed rapidly. Chairman of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen made a surprise visit to Kyiv over the weekend and said in his speech there that Ukraine has largely implemented more than 90 percent of the required reforms.

At the same time, Von der Leyen listed actions that are still expected from Ukraine, such as enacting a new lobbying law and securing the rights of linguistic minorities in education. The anti-corruption measures do not fully satisfy the commission either.

Despite this, Von der Leyen hinted at starting negotiations this year.

“I am sure that you will be able to achieve your ambitious goal, the historic decision to start membership negotiations already this year,” he said in front of the Ukrainian parliament.

Commission does not make the decision, but it is made at the highest political level at the summit of EU leaders in December.

Is it enough for the EU leaders if Ukraine has done more than 90 percent or almost 100 percent of the required reforms? It remains to be seen. However, in the summer of 2022, when Ukraine received candidate status and a list of required reforms, the summit expressed very clearly when the decision to start negotiations could be made.

“The council will decide on the next steps when all the conditions have been fully met.”