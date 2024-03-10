EU | The Commission proposes funding of 1.5 billion for the defense industry

The EU Commission wants the defense industry to move with a new strategy, the aim of which is, among other things, to increase purchases from within the Union.

5.3. 14:26 | Updated 15:30

European The Commission presented on Tuesday a range of measures it plans to use to get the Union's defense industry up and running in response to Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

It is about Europe's first defense industry strategy and the related defense industry program.

The goal is for the countries to invest better and together, which is also thought to improve the readiness of the entire EU defense industry.

The program will initially receive 1.5 billion euros of funding from the EU budget between 2025 and 2027. It is intended to continue the temporary solutions for the defense industry introduced in 2023, which will expire in 2025.

In the future, it may also be possible to use the funds obtained from the proceeds of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine through the program.

Russian the war of aggression has shown that the production capacity of the European defense industry is insufficient when the demand is growing rapidly. The problem is, for example, that purchases are made inefficiently and largely from outside the EU.

The commission calculates that from the beginning of the war to June 2023, the member countries spent more than 100 billion euros on defense procurement.

About 80 percent of this was used for purchases from outside the EU. The United States accounted for more than 60 percent.

“This is no longer sustainable, if it ever was,” said the executive vice-president of the commission Margrethe Vestager at a news conference on Tuesday.

“We have to get the transatlantic balance right. Regardless of the election dynamics in the United States, we must take more responsibility for our own security while, of course, remaining fully committed to NATO,” he said.

The goal of the package is, among other things, that by 2030 at least 50 percent of the funds allocated to defense procurement by the member countries would go to procurement from within the EU.

The goal is also, among other things, that by 2030 at least 40 percent of the defense equipment should be procured through joint procurement.

Support can be divided, for example, to encourage joint procurement from the European defense industry or to reduce risk in order to increase industrial production capacity.

Support can also be obtained for certain types of product development and commercialization.

VAT relief would also be possible in certain joint procurements.

In its strategy the commission also encourages, for example, the European Investment Bank (EIB) to change its lending practices in such a way that financing the defense industry would become possible.

The EIB cannot currently finance defense procurement.

In addition, a mechanism is presented that would facilitate the procurement and availability of EU defense industry products.

The legislative proposal issued on the defense industry program will proceed to the consideration of the parliament and the member states. The proposals fall under the European elections held in June, after which a new European Parliament will be elected and a new Commission will be appointed.

Correction: 10.3. at 3:30 p.m.: In the story, it was previously erroneously said that the proposals require the approval of all 27 EU member states. The draft regulation on the defense industry program is discussed in the legislative procedure between the Parliament and the Council and it requires a qualified majority in the Council. The strategy as such does not need approval.