EU | The Commission proposes an additional support of 50 billion for Ukraine, member states are also asked for additional funding for immigration policy

The EU Commission presented its mid-term assessment of the EU budget. In addition, the Commission wants to increase financial security, i.e. to make member countries aware of the risks caused by various dependencies.

Brussels

of the EU Commission the chairman Ursula von der Leyen the sovereignty fund promised last year is now called the “European platform for strategic technologies” or Step.

The Commission announced the plan on Tuesday in its mid-term review of the EU budget for the years 2021–2027.

It is not a fund, but 10 billion euros of capital from already existing financial instruments will be collected on the platform. That is why no new collective debt is taken, as was done in the EU when the post-pandemic recovery was agreed upon.

Several EU countries, including Finland, have taken a cautious approach to the new joint debt, so the Commission is not trying to present it now.

The Commission’s explanation for the sudden disappearance of the sovereign fund is that the platform allows funding to be mobilized quickly.

“We had an idea, and its spirit is still alive,” said the budget commissioner Johannes Hahn.

The purpose of the platform is to direct funding to industries that enable Europe to increase its independence from non-EU countries, especially China. Europe is dependent on the rest of the world for, among other things, rare earth metals, solar panels, various chemicals and semiconductors.

Commission on Tuesday also presented separate funding for Ukraine, which it wants to be 50 billion euros. It can be compared, for example, to the total sum of Finland’s budget this year, which is around 80 billion euros.

Macroeconomic support would be paid to Ukraine from the funds, which will be used to cover the state’s current expenses. The share of loans would be 33 billion euros, direct subsidies 17 billion euros, and in return, Ukraine would have to implement the reforms it promised, which are also a condition for the country’s possible EU membership.

The Commission would also like to add 15 billion euros to the EU budget to manage immigration policy and support immigrants’ countries of origin.

In total, the Commission proposes to the member states that they increase the funding of the four remaining years of the budget by 65.8 billion euros.

Increasing the budget is not an issue in the member countries, because the costs mainly fall on the member countries in the form of an increase in contributions. The Commission also has plans for its own funds, i.e. payments to the EU budget. They were told very vaguely on Tuesday.

Commission on Tuesday also announced a strategy for European economic security, which will be one of the topics of the upcoming EU summit.

Open and rules-based foreign trade has been a key cornerstone of the EU’s economy, but according to the Commission, geopolitical tensions and the ever-increasing superpower competition have also shown its downside. During the corona pandemic, supply chains struggled, and Russia’s attack on Ukraine showed what it means to be overly dependent on one raw material supplier.

Together with the member countries, we want to make an assessment of, among other things, what kind of risks, for example, dependence on countries outside the EU has created for the economy of each member country.

The Commission’s aim is to use, if necessary, all existing trade policy instruments to protect Europe’s strategic interests.

The representatives of the Commission try to emphasize on many occasions that it is not only a concern about China.

Commission wants to strengthen the monitoring of foreign direct investments coming to the EU and, if necessary, prevent investments from outside the EU in, for example, critical European infrastructure.

The Commission also wants to tighten export controls and make sure that European companies do not sell key technology needed for example in defense equipment to just anyone. Export control is the responsibility of the member states: the commissioner Margrethe Vestager emphasized that the Commission does this together with the member states and does not try to interfere with the means at their disposal.

In addition, the Commission wants to improve the monitoring of investments made by EU companies outside the EU. The purpose is to increase caution so that companies protect the most advanced technology, for example, when making decisions about outsourcing production or assembly. The Commission will discuss this with the member countries and make a presentation on the matter before the end of the year.