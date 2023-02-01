EU | The Commission intends to propose a new common EU fund by the summer

The Commission proposes that state aid could be granted under exceptional rules until the end of 2025 in the name of protecting the EU’s competitiveness.

Brussels

EU Commission suggests that EU countries should be allowed to give support to their companies with new exceptional rules until the end of 2025. In addition to that, the EU Commission plans to present a new fund to the member states by the summer, from which industries important to the competitiveness of the member states could be supported.

Chairman of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented the EU’s “green industrial plan” on Wednesday, which is a response to support measures from the US and several other countries. According to von der Leyen, the operating environment must be equal, so the EU must respond with its own actions.

The awakening came especially from the United States, whose package of climate measures, the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, supports and protects production on American soil. It may attract investments to the United States that would otherwise have been located in Europe.

Von der Leyen already presented a four-part action plan in his speech in Davos in January, which will also be on the agenda of the EU leaders’ summit next week. The commission expects instructions from them, on the basis of which more detailed presentations will be written.

In its industrial plan, the Commission wants to lighten and simplify regulation, offer additional financing to companies, improve the skill level of EU citizens and continue negotiations on trade agreements with third countries.

Main the share is related to financing.

The upcoming summit will be the place for a precise game for several member countries, including Finland, which are leery of the relaxation of state aid regulations and even more leniency to the new fund. The size of the fund has not been outlined, nor where it would get its capital from.

According to von der Leyen, in addition to national state subsidies, EU countries need “bridge financing” while waiting for the fund to be established. According to him, there are several quick sources for that, including RepowerEU, where the Commission directed funds to member countries to support Russia’s abandonment of fossil energy.

Since the withdrawal from Russian oil and gas took place faster than expected, according to the Commission’s plans, the Repower funding could be used in the member countries, for example, for tax incentives given to companies.

Commission vice president by Margrethe Vestager according to the EU, it is important to accelerate the green transition, in which it has been a pioneer. Now that other countries and continents are following suit with their own actions, according to Vestager, Europe must not lose the competition.

According to Vestager, the state aid rules will be simplified, for example, so that the Commission will raise the limit when a member state must notify the aid in advance, i.e. notify it.

The Commission also plans to allow aid directly aimed at keeping industry in Europe. If an EU company received a promise from a third country outside the EU of support for, for example, a factory investment, the EU home country of this company could offer similar support.

Vestager, who is responsible for competition policy, said that he is a big friend of the internal market and admitted that increasing state subsidies in member countries could be a risk for European unity.

“At the end of the day, it’s about transferring taxpayers’ money to shareholders. It only makes sense if society benefits, and we have to find a balance here,” Vestager said.

Finland has tried to influence the commission by pleading, among other things.

In mid-January, Vestager sent a letter to the member states in which he proposed, in addition to simplifying state aid rules, new production support for “green investments in strategic sectors”, which could also be given through tax breaks.

In the Finnish government’s response, the ministers stated that Vestager’s proposed production state aid is a contradictory proposal, as it would mean a significant change to the current rules. Now, according to state aid rules, support may no longer be given when companies have moved into the production phase – instead research, product development and piloting phases can be supported.

Read more: The EU’s state aid reform is going in the wrong direction for Finland: “We are very worried”

In addition, the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (Centre) and its staff assembled a country group, which, under the leadership of Finland, petitioned last week the vice-president of the commission For Valdis Dombrovskis. The joint letter of Finland, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Slovakia and Austria warns against building the EU’s competitiveness on subsidies.

In addition, the countries emphasize that the EU has existing, unused funding of any size, and no new funds are needed.