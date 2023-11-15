EU | The Commission gave its proposal on the expansion of sanctions against Russia

The European Commission proposes, among other things, strengthening the oil price ceiling.

Brussels

The new ones The preparation of economic sanctions against Russia in the EU is progressing. The European Commission and the EU’s Foreign Affairs Administration have given the member states their proposals for new sanctions, says the EU’s Foreign Affairs Administration in a press release.

The Commission does not share the details of its proposal, but the proposal includes new import and export bans and measures to make it more difficult to circumvent the sanctions. The commission has already said that it is preparing at least an import ban for Russian diamonds.

According to the release, the proposal also includes measures to tighten the oil price ceiling.

Price ceiling is one of the economic sanctions imposed by Western countries, as it hits Russia’s most important source of export income, the export of crude oil and oil products. In practice, the price ceiling works in such a way that the G7 countries and Australia prohibit their insurance and financial companies and shipping companies from participating in the sea transport of Russian oil if the transported oil has been sold at a price exceeding the price ceiling. The price ceiling for crude oil has been set at 60 dollars per barrel.

In recent months, it has become apparent that Russia has learned to circumvent the price ceiling. It operates a shadow fleet that is not dependent on Western service providers.

The Commission does not say what kind of measures it proposes to fix the price ceiling, but of the Financial Times According to the report, measures are being prepared to make it more difficult for the shadow fleet to move through the Danish straits.

Shadow fleet ships are often old and in poor condition. Since western companies do not insure them, their insurance can be from very questionable parties. According to FT, the EU intends to have the Danish authorities monitor that vessels passing through the straits have appropriate insurance.

This could hit Russia’s oil exports hard, as 60 percent of Russia’s seaborne oil exports pass through the Danish straits.

Commission also proposes adding more than 120 entities to the sanctions list. According to the commission, the individuals and other entities in question represent Russia’s military, defense and technology sectors and other important economic players.

Decisions on sanctions are made by EU countries. The decision requires the unanimity of the member countries.