EU | The Commission demands a quick explanation from Hungary about the express visas of the Russians

European Union|Hungary should quickly provide the EU Commission with an explanation of its criticized express visa system.

of the EU the Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson calls on Hungary to provide the Commission with an explanation of Hungary’s express visa system.

In the summer, Hungary decided to start issuing express visas not only to citizens of Ukraine and Serbia, but also to citizens of six other countries. Nationalities include Russia and Belarus.

Johansson announced by the messaging service X the letter he sent to the Hungarian Minister of the Interior For Sándor Pintér. In the letter, Johansson says that, after the investigation, the commission will assess whether Hungary’s visa practice is in accordance with EU law “and/or whether it poses a threat to the functioning of the internal border-free zone”.

Hungary has until August 19 to respond to the letter.

Hungarian Minister of the Interior Sándor Pintér

Hungary’s extended express visa policy came into focus when the leader of the EPP, the largest group in the EU Parliament Manfred Weber sent a letter to the President of the European Council on the matter in July To Charles Michel. According to Weber, Hungary’s arrangement creates a loophole for Russian spies and is a “serious risk to national security.”

Also Johansson raises security concerns. According to him, the EU should remain vigilant, because according to Johansson, Russia uses all tools to undermine the EU and its values. He raises, for example, the sneaky work on vital infrastructure.

In September 2022, the EU gave member countries new recommendations on visas for Russians. It was a countermeasure after Russia invaded Ukraine. The EU only gave the member states guidelines, and each member state follows its own practices.

Johansson also states that visas and residence permits are within the competence of each member state. According to him, careful consideration must still be followed in relation to them in order to protect the functioning Schengen area without internal border checks.

Hungary’s separation from the Schengen area has already been delayed as a countermeasure. It has been presented by, among others, the chairman of the Sdp’s parliamentary group and the former minister for Europe Titti Tuppurainen (sd).

Hungary justifies the extension of the visa practice by the fact that it needs workers for the Russian Rosatom nuclear power plant site in Hungary. Hungary has labeled the concern over express visas as a smear campaign started by the Baltic countries against Hungary, the current EU presidency.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs the head of the immigration unit Katja Luopajärvi says that there have been no discussions on the extension of Hungary’s visa policy at the official level, nor, according to Luopajärvi’s information, at the political level.

“In Finland, we are satisfied that the commission is now taking on a role and finding out in more detail what this is all about. After that, we can evaluate in more detail what we think. On a general level, it can be said that Finland considers it important that we have sufficient tools at the EU level to deal with the challenges related to immigration and security, and visa policy is one important means of that,” says Luopajärvi.

Finland’s visa policy towards Russians is one of the most tense in the EU, along with the Baltic countries, Poland and the Czech Republic. The government’s decision in principle made in September 2022 includes certain exceptions, for example family reasons, studying and temporary work in Finland.

According to the Commission’s recommendation, EU member states should evaluate Russians’ visa applications very carefully and grant visas of as short a duration as possible.