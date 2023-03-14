Introduce one progressive tax on the wealth of the ultra-rich on an international scale to reduce inequalities, while participating in the financing of the investments necessary for the ecological and social transition. It’s this one the request to the Ocase and the UN for about fifty economists – among these Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize for Economics 2001 and Gabriel Zucman – and elected officialsincluding MEP, politician and economist Aurore Lalucq, formulated in the French newspaper ‘Le Monde’.

“There are many proposals in this direction, including that of a 1.5% tax on assets of 50 million euros”, they write. “It will be up to us to collectively and democratically decide on the fair and appropriate level of this tax.” To address injustices and inequalitiesthey recall, “a global agreement on the minimum taxation of multinationals has been drafted under the aegis of the OECD. It will be effective on a European scale thanks to a directive finally adopted at the end of 2022. What we have managed to achieve for multinationals, now we have to do it for the richest”.