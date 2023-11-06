admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 06/11/2023 – 20:43

President of the European Commission defended the deposition of Hamas, rejected the forced evacuation of territory and argued for a two-state solution, with an end to the economic blockade “after the war”. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, defended this Monday ( 06/11) the peaceful coexistence of two States and the end of the economic blockade of the Gaza Strip as part of the necessary solutions for peace between Israel and Palestine in the “day after the war”.

“This policy [bloqueio] did not work. Hamas continued to increase its arsenal, while Gaza’s economy collapsed,” said von der Leyen, citing high unemployment rates among young people as a factor in radicalization. “Any future Palestinian state needs to be viable, also from an economic point of view.”

The region has been under blockade by Israel and Egypt since 2007, a reaction to Hamas’ violent seizure of power in Gaza.

Von der Leyen’s statements were made during the annual conference of European Union ambassadors in Brussels, where she proposed five “basic principles” for the future of the Gaza Strip:

Non-acceptance of terrorists in the territory;

End of Hamas’ dominance over the region;

The long-term non-presence of Israeli security forces;

The non-forced displacement of Palestinians;

And the end of the long-lasting economic blockade.

“There must be only one Palestinian Authority, and one Palestinian state,” said von der Leyen when arguing for the deposition of Hamas – and Gaza, according to her, is “an essential part of any future Palestinian state.” Forcing civilians to leave the region would only cause more “regional instability.”

The possibility of a displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt was mentioned in Israeli intelligence documents and was also being speculated in diplomatic circles, according to reports published by the international press.

EU will send more humanitarian aid to Gaza

Von der Leyen also announced the availability of an additional 25 million euros in humanitarian aid from the European Union (EU) for civilians in Gaza, bringing the total contributions already made in the region to 100 million.

According to her, the bloc works with Israel, Egypt and the United Nations to create and maintain humanitarian corridors to assist civilians – including by sea.

The German reinforced Israel’s right to defense and the need to protect civilians, “whether Israeli or Palestinian”. “While Israel has the right to fight Hamas, it is also essential that it strive to prevent civilian deaths.”

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, a body controlled by Hamas, the number of victims on the Palestinian side exceeds 10 thousand.

Blinken leaves Middle East without humanitarian pause

Also on Monday, while leaders of United Nations (UN) bodies endorsed a call for a ceasefire amid the growing number of victims in Gaza and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region, the American Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, ended his four-day tour of the Middle East without progress towards the “humanitarian pauses” that the United States government has publicly defended in recent days.

According to the American Secretary of State, pauses in the war would allow the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the release of more than 200 hostages held by Hamas, in addition to containing a possible regional expansion of the conflict.

While Israel rules out pauses in the conflict, Arab countries are pushing for an even more unlikely – from an Israeli point of view – ceasefire.

Blinken was in Israel, Jordan, the West Bank, Cyprus, Iraq and Turkey seeking support for the idea. Meanwhile, the Israeli Army announced the complete siege of Gaza City and the separation of the strip into two parts, in what should be the prelude to an intensification of the fighting against Hamas.

In Cyprus, Blinken talked about establishing a maritime corridor between the country and the Gaza Strip for the unilateral flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The idea, supported by Cyprus, is supported by France, the European Commission and Israel.

In Iraq, the White House emissary warned about the risks of expanding the conflict – there were attacks by pro-Iran militias against American troops stationed in the country. Amid escalating tension, the American government announced the presence of a nuclear submarine in the region.

War could cost Netanyahu his career, analysts say

Amid the war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has seen his popularity and that of his party, the conservative Likud, decline in the latest opinion polls.

“If the election were held now, he would lose badly,” Toby Greene, professor of politics at Bar-Ilan University and researcher at the London School of Economics, told the AFP news agency. “Support for Netanyahu and his coalition was already fading even before October 7, and has fallen much further since the outbreak of war.”

Although Israeli society, once deeply divided, quickly put differences aside to support the government and military in reacting to the Hamas terrorist attack, which left 1,400 dead and at least 240 hostages, analysts predict that the climate of unity will not last long once the conflict comes to an end.

Under Netanyahu, a former military commander, the sense of being safe has faded for many Israelis. Failures in the country’s security, added to the internal polarization generated by a controversial judicial reform, tend to irreparably erode the image of the long-serving prime minister, in office for 13 uninterrupted years. “Many Israelis think these two issues are linked,” says Greene.

“The failure of the State and the Army to protect civilians in the south [de Israel] caused the collapse of the ‘conception’ that Netanyahu eagerly promoted: divide the Palestinians and conquer them; seduce Hamas with money; weaken the Palestinian Authority; and keep [a criação d]the Palestinian State far away”, wrote Ksenia Svetlova, former Israeli parliamentarian, researcher and specialist on the Middle East, in an article published at the end of October on the website of the American think-tank Atlantic Council. “Ironically, the man who said it was possible to promote peace with Arab countries without the Palestinians will end his career because of yet another war with the Palestinians.”

Professor of political science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Reuven Hazan tells AFP that if Israel was “self-destructing” before October 7, now there is no more politics because of the war. “Politics will return at some point. And then there will be questions, and then the protests will return”, she assesses. “He already knows he is fighting for his political survival.”

With the next election to be held in no less than three years, only a resignation or loss of majority in Parliament would remove Netanyahu from office. He is supported by a coalition of ultra-Orthodox and ultra-right parties.

According to recent polls, the favorite to replace him is centrist Benny Gantz, an opponent who joined the war cabinet.

