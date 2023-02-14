The dependence on fossil fuels from Russia and the climate are the reasons for the EU to become more sustainable and to use other energy sources. The REPowerEU plan aims to ensure that 45 percent of the energy we use by 2030 is renewable. Previously, this target was still 40 percent. Green hydrogen must play an important role in achieving this goal.

But when exactly is hydrogen ‘green’? The EU laid down the rules for this this week. For example, if energy is taken directly from a sustainable generator, such as a wind turbine, the EU considers it to be green hydrogen. All very simple so far, but wind energy alone will not make it.

Also electricity from nuclear power plants

They are also allowed to use energy from the local electricity grid if the average share of green energy was 90 percent or more in the past year. Reuters. According to Bloomberg the rules have been drawn up in such a way that hydrogen produced with nuclear energy also counts as green hydrogen. Not all countries are very happy with this, but France is, because they have quite a few nuclear power plants there.

Why rules for green hydrogen are important

As a result of these rules, it is now clear to companies what conditions apply to the production of green hydrogen. Companies can now start investing in producing sustainable hydrogen. Investors know where they stand now and can ‘really start now’. The rules will go into effect in 2028.

How much hydrogen is needed in the EU?

The aim is to produce no less than ten million tonnes of green hydrogen in the EU by 2030, which is equivalent to 500,000,000,000 kWh, or 500 TWh. That is 14 percent of total energy consumption in the EU. In addition, they want to import another 10 tons. Imported hydrogen from outside the EU must also meet the same sustainable requirements.

The green hydrogen is intended for industries that are difficult to make emission-free, such as the transport sector. It is therefore not primarily the intention to let passenger cars run on the stuff. There is a chance that there will be more hydrogen stations where cars also happen to be able to fill up. To support the projects, the EU is setting aside €200 million for research.