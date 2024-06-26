Tajani: “Italy deserves a vice-presidency and a powerful commissioner in Europe”





Tajani: “Willing to vote for Ursula von der Leyen, as long as the agreement with the Greens is excluded”

EU: Tajani, if they don’t open up to the conservatives, they risk it

“I said it from the beginning, if they don’t open up to the conservatives they risk it.” Antonio Tajani, vice-premier, foreign minister and vice-president of the EPP, after the communications of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the chamber on the eve of the EU Summit which will also decide on the appointments in top roles, warns the Sherpas that they would have ‘prepared’ an agreement on Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, Roberta Metsola and Kaja Kallas. “We at FI if the agreement only goes up to the socialists we vote in favor in the European Parliament, if they also open it to the Greens we are against and with us the majority would also lose another piece of the EPP starting with the Germans” explains Tajani.

But can Italy ‘afford’ itself to be in opposition to these new leaders in the Council? “We are in favor of voting in favor, but Giorgia Meloni must also take into account the position of the League and her party. We will vote yes, I don’t think Italy can vote no. There will be discussions between Meloni and von der Leyen and then the prime minister will decide” Tajani explains further. For whom the issue, however, is that with this ‘package’ closed in recent days in Brussels “neither Italy nor the ECR would be taken into account”, while by extending the majority to the Conservatives one would also obtain the objective of dividing them from Id by isolating the extreme wings.

“It is clear – he continues – that Meloni must put his foot down. He is right to say that there can also be a majority decision, but a country like Italy cannot be kept out. Meloni is not only the head of Ecr, he is even the Prime Minister of a government where the EPP is also present”.

EU: Tajani, FI will vote yes to the nomination package

“Tomorrow Meloni will speak with Ursula von der Leyen and then he will speak in the Council. He knows what our position is, I imagine he knows what the League’s is. We will vote yes to the current package, I don’t think Italy can vote no “. Thus the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, speaking to journalists after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s communications to the Chamber on the eve of the European Council. “Of course we have to see how the negotiations are, if they don’t give us the vice president, if they give us the beet commissioner… The real negotiations have yet to begin. The game is still long.”

EU: THE RUSSIA, ‘FIT COMMISSIONER? THE PROBLEM IS THE BLANKET, IF YOU COVER YOUR HEAD YOU DISCOVER YOUR FEET

Will Raffaele Fitto be Italy’s European commissioner? “He is a great minister, he would be the most suitable person. The problem is the blanket. If you cover your head by privileging the EU, you end up uncovering your feet.” Thus the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa in the Corriere della Sera.

Sanchez, ‘tomorrow EU agreement that excludes the far right’

“Tomorrow ourselves we ratify an important agreement which excludes the far right from parliamentary majorities in the EU”. This is what Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez assured today at question time in the Chamber in Madrid.