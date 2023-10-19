Tajani: “The EPP, even after Tusk’s victory in Poland, will be decisive. And Forza Italia will play a leading role”





The theme of alliances in Europe, in view of the elections of 9 June 2024, will be decisive not only in Brussels but also for the balance of the Meloni government. Antonio Tajanisecretary of Forza Italia interviewed by Affaritaliani.ituses very clear and precise words: “Forza Italia looks to an EPP, liberal, conservative majority. The same one that brought me to the presidency of the European Parliament in 2017”, is how Tajani responds to the question whether the EPP and Forza Italia, if they had to choose, they would prefer in Europe a re-edition of the alliance with the PSE (Ursula model) or an alliance with the right of Le Pen and Afd. “The EPP, even after Tusk’s victory in Poland, will be decisive. And Forza Italia will play a leading role”, underlines the deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

Then a very specific signal arrives, or rather a very clear stop, to Matteo Salvini. Tajani states on affaritaliani.it: “Of course everything will be decided after the vote on 9 June 2024, given that the creation of majorities in European institutions is completely different from Italy“. This last statement, “the creation of majorities in European institutions is completely different from Italy”, dismantles the project on which the Northern League leader of a Center-Right also in Europe which includes Marine Le Pen and the Germans of Afd is working. In short , as Tajani himself says, the center-right is destined to remain divided in Europe even after the vote on June 9th.

