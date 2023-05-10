EU, Meloni and Weber are working on an agreement for the presidency

In view of European 2024 among the various parties sitting a Brussels strategy and futures are studied alliances. It is no longer a mystery to try to unite the right and the Ppe with the dialogues getting thicker and thicker between Weber and the Italian premier Melons. The head of the EPP in recent days – we read in Repubblica – has launched a real one attack to his German compatriot von der Leyen. “More democracy for Europe it means be able to choose a candidate or a candidate with content and ideas. This applies to mayors, to governments and up to the presidency of the European Commission”. Weber’s intention is to create a political design ever more precise: avoid an encore mandate to his compatriot. And maybe create the conditions for another popular to take its place. Someone like the current Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.



It is no coincidence – continues Repubblica – that Weber has made its voice heard procedures with which the candidates to lead the are chosen European Commission immediately after the intervention of another compatriot, the Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It is clear that a battle between parties is taking place Germany for the leadership of future community institutions. Those that will be defined after the European elections of next May. The leader of the popular party implicitly recalls that von der Leyen was not chosen through the election of the so-called “Spitzenkandidaten“, official competitors in the running at Parliamentbut with an agreement between national governments. Tajani might be the right name to merge Ppe And right.

Subscribe to the newsletter

