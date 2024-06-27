(Adnkronos) – “We need to see. My position is favorable, but without any opening to the Greens. Instead, we need to look and open a dialogue with the Conservatives.” This is how Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani responded, on the sidelines of the EPP pre-summit in Brussels, to those who asked him whether Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni could vote against the names proposed by the EU majority for top positions in the 2024-29 legislature.

#Tajani #Good #appointments #openings #Verdi