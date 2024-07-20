On von der Leyen “someone says that we voted like Schlein and like the Greens, I could then say that those who voted no voted like Salis and Fratoianni and like Conte, but it would be a childish answer, just as it is childish to say that we voted with the left”. This was stated by Antonio Tajani, secretary of Fi, participating in the ‘Anuman2024’ event, underway in Tolfa. “We made a coherent choice, we always said that we would vote for her”, the deputy prime minister recalled.

In Europe, “the vice-presidents of Metsola were elected, the vice-presidents of the conservatives were elected and they were not elected as vice-presidents of the Patriots who once again prove to be irrelevant, the problem is that even the Italian patriots risk being irrelevant within the European patriots, this is a waste of time”, Tajani said. “We will be in the cockpit, certainly the extreme right of Le Pen is out of the game, they do not elect them, they do not want them, it is not that democracy is lacking”, he added.

Lega to Tajani: “Embarrassing to be with Schlein”

“Voting with Schlein for a seat is embarrassing.” So say sources from the League. “Better without vice-presidents than with the Greens and the left,” the same sources add.