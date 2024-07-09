The European bloc also stopped providing €30 million in financial assistance to help the country invest in defense.

The EU (European Union) ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, announced on Tuesday (9 July 2024) that the country’s entry process into the European bloc has been interrupted. The country gained candidate status in December 2023.

According to information from the newspaper difital PoliticalHerczynski also stated that the bloc decided to suspend financial assistance of €30 million given to Georgia by European Peace Facilityan EU instrument to help countries strengthen their defense sector.

“It is sad to see EU-Georgia relations at such a low point when they could be at a higher point”the ambassador declared during an event on the bloc’s expansion in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital.

The measures were taken in response to the Georgian Parliament’s approval of legislation in May this year.

Nicknamed “Russian law”it requires non-governmental organizations and media outlets that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as “agents of foreign influence”.

The legislation has been compared to a 2012 Russian law, which in Vladimir Putin’s country is allegedly used to crack down on Kremlin critics.

At the time, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, positioned against approval, stating that the “Russian law” it contradicts the fundamental principles and values ​​of the European Union and makes it difficult for Georgia to join the bloc.