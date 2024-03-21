EU summit | The joint debt to support Ukraine will be on the table of the EU leaders

Estonia is pushing the idea of ​​a joint EU loan program of 100 billion euros, but Finland and many other austere countries are against it.

Brussels

Thought The EU's common debt is back on the EU leaders' table again. When EU leaders gather for a summit in Brussels on Thursday, one key topic of discussion is how the EU will ensure sufficient funding to support Ukraine and strengthen its own defense.

The taboo on taking on joint debt was broken in the middle of the corona pandemic, when the EU countries approved more than 700 billion euros from the recovery tool to revive the economy and calm the financial markets. Finland and many other countries accepted the program grudgingly and emphasized that it was a one-time decision.

Now the countries have to consider their position on the joint debt one more time. A widely shared assessment is that EU countries' investments in their own defense and their support for Ukraine are not nearly at a sufficient level. If they intend to increase defense spending, there are difficult decisions to be made about where to get the necessary money.

The summit the president of the European Council leading the preparations Charles Michel specifically wants to raise the joint debt to the principals' discussion.

“European defense bonds [velkakirjojen] launching equipment acquisitions or industrial investments could be an effective way to strengthen technological innovations and the industrial base”, wrote Michel in a recent article published in several European media in an opinion piece.

According to Michel, Europe must move towards a war economy.

Among the member states, Estonia, for example, is pushing the idea of ​​a joint debt. It has proposed that the EU launch a joint loan program of 100 billion euros to finance defense and support Ukraine. According to Estonia's view, the loan program should be large enough to send a clear signal to Russia of European support for Ukraine.

“We see that the idea is gradually gaining more support”, the chief of staff of the Estonian Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm says.

Estonia's goal is for the EU leaders to agree on a joint statement on the preparation of defense bonds at the summit.

Thus unlikely to happen. Many member countries, including Finland, are very critical of the idea.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the entry of the government's program towards the new collective debt is very negative:

“The recovery instrument was an exceptional and one-time solution, and the arrangement does not serve as a precedent. Finland does not accept the repetition or change of a similar arrangement to a permanent one.”

Joint debt opponents emphasize other sources of funding.

An EU diplomat says that if all EU countries were to spend 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense spending in accordance with NATO's goal, this would mean additional annual defense funding of 80 billion euros at the level of the entire Union.

Finland's initiative to change the rules of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in such a way that the bank could start financing the defense industry is also receiving support. Nowadays, it can only finance manufacturers of so-called dual-use products, i.e. products suitable for civilian and military use.

The EIB is seen as a powerful tool, as the bank has a capital of almost 250 billion euros and last year granted financing worth more than 70 billion euros.

Finland recently prepared a head-level letter on the matter, which was signed by 13 other leaders in addition to Orpo, including the largest member countries Germany, France, Italy and Poland.

The summit is expected to ask the EIB to change its financial policy.