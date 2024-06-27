EU summit | The EU signs a security agreement with Ukraine – Italy may protest the nomination package

EU summit|The EU summit deals with EU leadership appointments. According to Petteri Orpo (chef), Italy must show its handprints.

Brussels

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi participates in the summit of EU leaders in Brussels that started on Thursday. Usually Zelenskyi has participated in the meetings via video link, but this time he came.

Zelenskyi said earlier on social media that he would come to Brussels to sign a security agreement with the EU. In it, the EU confirms its commitment to support Ukraine in the long term in a broad sense: it is not only military support, but the agreement also covers financial and humanitarian support.

The EU officially opened membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova this week.

The summit that is, the European Council is supposed to agree on the EU’s top appointments, which were laid out at the informal meeting of EU heads of state on June 17. The nomination package includes a candidate for the chairman of the commission Ursula von der LeyenHigh Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and the next president of the European Council António Costa.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said when he came to the meeting that it is still open in the nomination package whether all member countries are included in it.

The nominations of von der Leyen and Kallas must have the support of the parliament. The European Council can decide on Costa’s appointment without Parliament’s approval. However, the package is a whole that takes into account, among other things, the candidates’ political background and geography.

Italy may protest the appointment package at the summit, as the country’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni has not been involved in the negotiations of the three largest political groups in the parliament. The package has been concluded between the EPP of the European People’s Party, the Social Democrats and the center-liberal Renew group, while Meloni’s party Brothers of Italy belongs to the far-right ECR group.

“The three big parties have been talking to each other, especially in the last week a lot more. Here you have to see two different levels, i.e. the level of the European Council, where the heads of state talk to each other and where the Italian Prime Minister is present. Then there is the level of ECR. There are many different parties within it and it is not so united, which makes this a challenge,” Orpo said.

According to Orpo, Italy, as a large member country, needs to show its handprints.