D.he EU is threatening Turkey with renewed sanctions in the event of another confrontation in the dispute over natural gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara must end “the provocations and the pressure” against Cyprus, said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the EU summit on Friday night. “In the event of such renewed action by Ankara, the EU will use all its available tools and options,” she warned.

Since the discovery of rich gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean, there has been heated debate over their exploitation. Both Greece and Cyprus and Turkey lay claim to the sea areas concerned.

Von der Leyen welcomed the fact that Turkey had now entered into a dialogue with Greece on the issue. “We regret that Ankara has not made a similar constructive gesture towards Cyprus,” she said. The differences would have to be resolved through a “peaceful dialogue in accordance with international law”.

Last year, the EU cut funding for Turkey in the gas conflict, put high-level contacts on hold and suspended negotiations on an aviation agreement. This was later followed by sanctions against two parties involved in the controversial drilling, against which entry bans and account freezes were imposed.

Also sanctions against Belarus

The EU summit also achieved a breakthrough in imposing sanctions over the controversial presidential election in Belarus. As the AFP news agency learned from diplomats on Friday night, Cyprus also agreed to a compromise. The country had blocked the punitive measures for weeks because it wanted to enforce sanctions against Turkey because of the conflict over natural gas explorations in the eastern Mediterranean.

Shortly after the controversial presidential election in August, the EU announced sanctions. There is now a list of more than 40 Belarusians who are held responsible for election fraud and violence against demonstrators.



Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) described the resolutions of the EU summit on Belarus and Turkey as “great progress”. The sanctions adopted against supporters of the controversial Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka are “a very important signal,” she said on Friday night.

There was a “long, difficult discussion” on the EU’s Turkey policy with the member states of Cyprus and Greece, who are having a dispute with Turkey over gas exploration in the Mediterranean. Nonetheless, they want to call for a “constructive agenda with Turkey – provided that efforts to reduce tensions go ahead”.

She hoped that there would now be “dynamic negotiations” with Turkey, also with a view to refugee policy and the customs union with the EU, stressed Merkel. “I can say for the Federal Republic of Germany (…) that we want to advance this positive agenda in the talks with Turkey because we know about the importance – despite all the differences – of strategic relations with Turkey.” At the summit In December, the EU will deal repeatedly with Turkey’s policy.

Overall, Merkel has called the summit “very successful” so far. It will continue on Friday morning.