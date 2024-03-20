The European Council meets in Brussels tomorrow and the day after with a rather packed, somewhat ''anomalous'' agenda, dominated by foreign policywith the wars at the gates of Europe which overshadow, as happens more and more often since Covid onwards, the economic-financial issues, typical of the Eurosummit which will also be held on Friday with Christine Lagarde for the ECB and Paschal Donohoe for the Eurogroup .

A Council that will begin with a lunch with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, from whom news is expected on the ongoing investigation into the accusations made against UNRWA by Israel, news that could ''positively'' influence the debate on the Middle East . On the sidelines of the work, discussions could begin between the leaders on the “top jobs” of the EU for the next legislature, even if a European diplomatic source calms the enthusiasm: “They are all there waiting to be counted”, he explains, both at of countries and groups. In short, before the European elections it is very difficult to get to the heart of the games.

It is difficult to make predictions regarding the duration of the summit, because the political issues “are not many”, but “they are there” and for some countries “they are important”, warns a European diplomatic source. A possible outcome of the summit is Ukraine tomorrow afternoon, Middle East dinner, Friday morning celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of the European Economic Area, Eurosummit and then, on Friday afternoon, debate on enlargement, migration, agriculture.

On the table of the heads of state and government there will first of all be the war in Ukraine, an almost fixed theme from February 2022 to today, with a videoconference connection with President Volodymyr Zelensky, after the usual speech by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. The leaders intend to send a message of “urgency, intensity and determination” regarding military support for Kiev, explains a senior EU official, even if the “wording” has changed in the conclusions: it now clearly states that “Russia it must not prevail”, a formula that had never appeared before and which reflects the evolution of the situation and the prospects on a military level, which are less favorable to Kiev than a year ago.

The member states have reached an agreement on the reform of the European Peace Facility, the vehicle, external to the EU budget, used so far to finance military aid to Kiev, creating within it a Fund dedicated to Ukraine and allocating 5 billion euros for military aid this year. President Charles Michel wrote, in an article published in La Stampa and several European newspapers, (with the title “If we want peace, we must prepare for war”), that the issuing of joint bonds should be considered to better structure defense Europe.

The Commission has presented a proposal for the use of extraordinary profits resulting from the freezing of assets of the Russian Central Bank, set aside by clearing companies, which amount to approximately 3 billion euros per year. For the senior official, it is very unlikely that a solution on this point will be found tomorrow: on such a delicate issue it is unthinkable that the leaders “decide in less than 24 hours”, also because, while previously there was talk of using those proceeds for the reconstruction of Ukraine, now, given the situation, the intention is to use those funds, for the most part, to send weapons to Kiev, via the EPF. The Commission is quite sure of the legal solidity of the proposal: in fact the sanctioned entities are the clearing companies, which have made and are making those profits, and not the Russian Central Bank.

This assessment is also supported by the fact that the Belgian State taxes those extra profits from 2023 (it is not the capital, nor the coupons, but rather the revenues produced by the use of the coupons that have accumulated in the balance sheets of the companies over time, due to the freezing), with a fairly significant rate. But whether those funds can actually be used to send weapons to Ukraine “remains to be seen”, says a European diplomatic source, also because some neutral countries, such as Malta, have constitutional reservations and Hungary is decidedly against it. At the March Council “we will begin the debate on this issue”, summarizes the EU source, specifying that it will be “a difficult discussion”.

«Our main task – writes Michel in the letter of invitation to the heads of state and government – is the rapid provision of military aid to Ukraine and, based on recent initiatives such as that of the Czech Republic (which is purchasing 800 thousand artillery shells from third countries to send them to Ukraine, ed.), the procurement and accelerated delivery of ammunition to Ukraine. This European Council will be an opportunity to strengthen and accelerate these efforts.” We will also talk about sanctions and new measures aimed at trying to limit circumvention of the measures, which Russia often manages to avoid, thanks to the relationships that, as a superpower as it was in the times of the USSR, it maintains with many countries in the world. There could be a passage on possible duties on agricultural products imported into the EU from Russia: it would be a significant inclusion, because the question would pass to the Commission, which has exclusive competence over trade, without unanimity. Linked to the war in Ukraine is the issue of security and defense, which is also on the agenda. A field in which, according to Michel, “a paradigm shift” is needed, given that for decades the EU, secure in the NATO-US umbrella, has underinvested in its own defense. Now the EU, born as a peace project, must deal with the return of Russian imperialism on the one hand and, on the other, American isolationism.

For Michel, it is time to take “concrete and radical measures” to put “the EU economy in a war position”. The message, explains the senior EU official, is that “we want to do more together”, but “we are also realistic and know that these are not things that can be done overnight”.

The issue is also how to finance this desired “paradigm shift”: the role of the European Investment Bank, currently chaired by the Spanish Nadia Calvino, also falls into the discussion on how to finance the strengthening of the EU's defense system. However, there has also been “a lot of caution” about this, observes a diplomatic source, because many are keen to maintain the institution's AAA rating.

EU enlargement is also on the table, with the report of the Commission on Bosnia-Herzegovina, a candidate country from December 2022, with which Berlaymont Palace proposes to start accession negotiations. It is not certain that the green light will arrive, because “some delegations are cautious”, explains the source. The negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession should not be approved in this Council: «In the December conclusions, March was written for Bosnia-Herzegovina, not for others: the negotiating framework» with Kiev «had no dates». As for the fact that Hungary, notoriously against Ukraine's accession to the EU, will take over the presidency of the EU Council at the beginning of July, the source is optimistic and notes that Budapest will have more difficulty in “obstructionism”, because the presidency involves “duties”. The principle, he adds, is however that “reforms and enlargement must go hand in hand”.

THEOn the agenda, then, the now usual report of the Commission on migration. Among the foreign policy issues, an “endorsement” of the strategic agreement signed with Egypt appeared in the conclusions, which the European Council “welcomes”. Also on the agenda is a discussion on agriculture: after the tractor riots that invaded cities across half of Europe, starting from Brussels, the Commission hastily ran for cover, backtracking on some key measures.

Now the leaders, with the European elections around the corner, promise to lighten the bureaucratic burden on small agricultural businesses, as well as to help the sector have greater influence on other players in the supply chain. In particular, exemptions from sanctions for agricultural companies with less than ten hectares of surface area are viewed favorably: for Italy they represent something like 65% of the beneficiaries of CAP funds. The Eurosummit will be held on Friday morning, which will focus on the Capital Markets Union and which will probably be followed by discussions on the topics not exhausted on the eve. The talks on top positions will continue with the dinners in various formats that Charles Michel will organize in various European capitals, including Rome, in the informal European Council in mid-April in Brussels and then, after the European elections, in the informal dinner on 17 June in Brussels and in the European Council at the end of the month, after the G7 in Puglia. If an agreement is not found then, it may be necessary to convene further summits in July. Everything will depend on the numbers that come out of the polls, which will allow leaders and political forces to count and weigh each other.