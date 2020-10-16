In view of concerns from heavily coal-dependent countries in Eastern Europe, the EU summit has postponed the decision on a tightened climate target for 2030 to December. As the heads of state and government decided on Thursday evening in Brussels, they will then deal with the subject again in order to “agree on a new target for reducing emissions by 2030”.

The EU has pledged to be climate neutral by 2050 – that is, to offset or absorb more greenhouse gas than it emits. The previous interim target for 2030 of reducing CO2 emissions by 40 percent compared to 1990 is not sufficient. The EU Commission has therefore proposed at least 55 percent.

In their summit conclusions, the EU heads of state and government affirmed that the new CO2 reduction target should be achieved “jointly by the EU in the most cost-effective way possible”. All Member States should contribute, but “national circumstances” should be taken into account.

This means that the new climate target does not have to be achieved by all EU states on a national level, but only by the 27 member states as a whole. This is particularly demanded by Eastern European governments, whose economies are still heavily geared towards coal. The current goal of a CO2 reduction of 40 percent by 2030 “is the absolute upper limit for us,” Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissow said at the summit.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that 55 percent reduction is not feasible for his country either. “There are a few countries that can do more.” A reduction in CO2 emissions by 55 percent on average in the EU is therefore entirely acceptable for his country.

Babis also represented his Polish colleague Mateusz Morawiecki at the EU summit, who had to go into corona quarantine. Poland, which is heavily dependent on coal, also fears considerable economic disadvantages with rising climate ambitions. The government in Warsaw is the only EU country that has not yet joined the goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Different minimum requirements for individual EU states have so far been rejected in other countries as well as in the EU Commission and in Parliament. The summit therefore called on the Commission to hold in-depth discussions with the member states in order to enable an agreement.

Eleven EU countries, on the other hand, are striving to speed up climate protection

“We are even aiming for 70 percent less,” said Estonia’s Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. He is one of the signatories of a joint declaration by eleven EU countries that advocate speeding up climate protection.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) reiterated her support for the 55 percent target. “It is important that we reach an agreement by December,” she said. She pointed out that a follow-up conference to the Madrid climate summit of 2019 will take place this year. It is scheduled online for December 12th, one day after the EU summit.

A common position of the member states is also a prerequisite for negotiations with the EU Parliament on the European climate law. Last week the MPs demanded a reduction target of 60 percent net for 2030. This also means that they reject previous calculations by the EU Commission, which offset positive effects such as the reforestation of forests on the climate target. (AFP)