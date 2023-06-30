Poland and Hungary are blocking conclusions at the EU summit of heads of government and state in Brussels on migration policy in the European Union, EU sources say. The prime ministers of the two former Eastern Bloc countries find the recently agreed agreements on, among other things, the reception of asylum seekers at Europe’s external borders and the taking over of asylum seekers unacceptable.
