EU Summit | Orpo would like to get the government’s lines straight: “The air is full of throwing and sayings”

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says that he accepts and understands that the past issues in the discussion about the government will be reviewed. Orpo is participating in the CELAC meeting of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in Brussels.

Brussels

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (cok) says the government parties’ discussions about the government’s rules of the game will continue this week.

The chairmen of the coalition of the governing parties, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats already discussed over the weekend.

“I will define together with them which processes will be carried forward from now on, and the discussions will continue this week,” Orpo said on Monday in Brussels.

A summit will be held in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, where the leaders of the EU countries and CELAC, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, will be present.

There are 33 heads of state from CELAC countries. Among others, the president of Brazil will be there Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez.

Orphan arrived at the meeting a little before five in the afternoon Finnish time. Before going to the meeting, he stopped to answer questions from the media, which above all concerned the Finnish government’s ability to function.

Orpo emphasized the need for discussion and listening to others.

“Discussion is what the whole country needs. We really need to listen to what others say and understand others and try to find solutions. The way the whole of Finland talks can perhaps be seen in miniature inside the government,” Orpo said.

According to him, things should be clarified by talking and then move on. Orpo said he was confident.

“I want to get the lines straight, so to speak. I accept and understand that past issues are reviewed, but at some point you have to move on and look forward.”

After the chairmen’s weekend discussion, the Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) was on Ylen Ykkösaamu on Monday morning and claimed that there are actors in Finland who spread incorrect information about Finland and the government to the international media. Rydman said that the spreaders are “professors, online activists, their own lives Johan Bäckmans“.

“The air seems to be full of different things and sayings, and maybe it would be better if everyone calmed down a bit,” Orpo said.

Orphan according to the government will do everything to build a more equal country than Finland, where no one is discriminated against, where there is no racism and where extremism is dismissed. According to him, the principles and lines concerning this have been defined in the government program, and “they have been defined again and more clearly in our in a joint communication“.

By this he means the statement of the governing parties written on July 11.

“I evaluate how the government works in accordance with these principles and lines and how individual ministers work. That’s the zero-tolerance way the government works. It is good that we go through what has been said before, but there is no unequivocal answer on how to interpret everything,” Orpo said.

Orphan participates in the EU-CELAC meeting which will be held for the first time in eight years. The EU is now trying with all its might to improve its relations with third countries in order to provide a counterforce to China and to gather countries to oppose Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

The purpose is to revive the partnership between the EU and the Latin American and Caribbean region and increase cooperation. Summits are planned to be held every two years in the future, and the interval between meetings will not be allowed to drag on, as has happened now.

According to preliminary information, the ambassadors of the EU and CELAC have had a tough job writing the final conclusions for the meeting in such a way that all countries can sign them.

In particular, what has been said in the conclusions about Russia’s war of aggression has rubbed off. The EU would have preferred a strict condemnation record, but CELAC has Russian sympathizers like Mexico and Brazil and even allies like Cuba and Venezuela on its side.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has previously been speaking via video link at summit meetings of EU countries with African and Arab countries. This time, Zelensky is not heard, which also shows the sensitivity of the Ukraine issue.

One the touchstone in the relations between the EU and Latin America is the Mercosur trade agreement, i.e. the agreement on dismantling trade barriers with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The agreement was negotiated for years, but the final result reached in 2019 has not been ratified in all EU countries due to, among other things, environmental concerns.

The fear is that with Mercosur and growing trade, environmental destruction, including deforestation, will accelerate in South America.

The continuation of Mercosur is not intended to be negotiated at the summit, but the agreement will only be mentioned in the final conclusions.