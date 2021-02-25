The EU member states are discussing how to proceed in the corona pandemic. The main controversial issues are border controls and the introduction of a European corona vaccination pass.

Update from February 25th, 9:03 p.m .: After the EU summit, Merkel also spoke about possible controls on the border with France. Despite the worrying Corona situation in the French region of Moselle, the Chancellor does not expect stricter controls like at the borders with the Czech Republic or the Austrian state of Tyrol. “Border controls are currently not on the agenda,” said the CDU politician on Thursday after the first day of the EU video summit.

The Moselle department borders on the Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate. The corona situation there had worsened in the past few weeks. The increased occurrence of dangerous corona variants is of particular concern. France has already tightened its entry rules for this region in consultation with the German side. Cross-border commuters who do not want to enter the country for professional reasons must submit a negative PCR test from March 1st.

EU summit: Merkel announces vaccination card – Chancellor announces first details

Update from February 25th, 8:35 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel * assumes that the EU vaccination certificate can be developed by the summer. “The political requirement is that this can be achieved in the next few months, I was talking about three months,” said the CDU * politician on Friday after the EU video summit.

The certificate is intended to create the possibility of granting vaccinated persons advantages if necessary. “Everyone pointed out today that this is currently not the issue with the low level of vaccination among the population. But you have to prepare, ”stressed Merkel. But that does not mean that in future only those who have a vaccination certificate will be allowed to travel. “No political decisions have been made about this at all.”

EU summit on the corona pandemic: several countries urge travel relief for vaccinated people

Countries such as Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Austria are urging people who have been vaccinated to travel easier. Greece and Cyprus have already concluded agreements with Israel on the future entry of vaccinated persons. Some EU countries such as Poland and Romania already grant vaccinated people advantages, for example when entering the country.

The agreement at EU level is still a long way off. So far, the 27 EU states have only agreed that there should be mutually recognized proof of vaccination. A database for registering vaccinations and a personalized QR code for vaccinated persons are planned. However, Germany, France and others have concerns about linking advantages to the document – among other things because it is unclear whether people who have been vaccinated can pass the virus on.

EU summit in Brussels ended: primarily corona vaccinations and virus variants issue

Update from February 25, 8:25 p.m .: The EU special summit on the corona crisis ended on Thursday evening. A spokesman for EU Council President Charles Michel announced this on Twitter. The main focus of the summit was on how the corona vaccinations can be accelerated and the feared virus variants can be combated. There was also debate about the introduction of a common EU vaccination pass in connection with possible advantages when traveling.

It was announced in advance for the evening that Chancellor Angela Merkel would comment on the summit after the summit. The press conference had been postponed because of the long meeting.

EU summit: dispute over vaccination passport and border controls

First report from February 25th: Brussels – On Thursday afternoon (February 25, 2021), from 3 p.m., Chancellor Angela Merkel and her EU colleagues will discuss the joint fight against the corona pandemic. In this context, the acceleration of the corona vaccinations and the slowing down of the virus mutations should be discussed in particular. In addition, the dispute over stricter border controls in Germany and other countries should be settled. The creation of a uniform EU corona vaccination pass is also to be discussed.

First and foremost, the video summit will be about speeding up vaccinations and remedying the vaccine deficiency. Vaccination against the coronavirus is currently progressing much more slowly in the EU than, for example, in Great Britain, the USA or Israel. This is mainly due to a lack of vaccine. Therefore, the heads of state and government want to discuss a faster approval of the funds. Production and deliveries are to be increased. Manufacturers are expected to fulfill their commitments, wrote EU Council Chairman Charles Michel in his letter of invitation to the EU summit.

EU summit: disagreement over border controls and criticism of Germany’s solo effort

The controversial topic of the EU summit is likely to be the tightened border controls of Germany and other countries. In fact, a few weeks ago the EU states agreed on a uniform procedure at the borders. Germany broke this agreement by introducing stricter controls on the borders with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria. This has caused criticism from the EU Commission, as commuters and important goods are held up at the borders and the internal market is therefore likely to suffer.

Finally, the heads of state and government will be discussed at the EU summit on the introduction of a European corona vaccination pass. So far, the 27 member states have only agreed that there should be mutually recognized proof of a corona vaccination. This should work via a database for registering the vaccinations and a personalized QR code for vaccinated persons. The member states disagree on whether proof of vaccination should be associated with advantages.

No agreement: will the corona vaccination pass for EU citizens come?

Germany, France and others have reservations because it is unclear whether people who have been vaccinated will pass the virus on. The opponents also fear mandatory vaccination through the back door. Opinions on this topic differ widely. The Vice-President of the European Parliament and former Federal Minister of Justice, Katarina Barley (SPD), considers the discussion to be premature.

However, she also explained to Südwestrundfunk that a restriction of basic rights could no longer be justified if people who had been vaccinated could no longer transmit the virus. The FDP politician Nicola Beer – also Vice President of the EU Parliament – pleaded with the German press agency on the other hand, already for leading a debate about a European corona vaccination certificate.

The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) has already announced that he is campaigning for a European vaccination pass, which is supposed to be based on the “Green Pass” in Israel. In Israel, since Sunday, people who have recovered from a corona infection and have been vaccinated against the virus with the “Green Pass” have been able to visit gyms, theaters and sporting events and stay in hotels.

Promotion of freedom of travel: particularly important for tourism countries

A similar vaccination certificate is to be introduced in the EU, according to Kurz, “preferably digitally on the mobile phone”. In this way, the vaccinated should “get back all the freedoms that we so appreciate”. In this way, freedom of travel could be restored in Europe. Especially countries like Greece and Cyprus, which are dependent on tourism, therefore also require such an EU vaccination certificate.

The heads of state and government of the EU member states discuss cooperation in the Corona crisis about once a month. Another summit video conference on foreign and security policy issues is planned for Friday. (dpa / afp / at)

