“We call for further work on a common approach to vaccination certificates, and will come back to the topic.” That was the statement that the heads of state and government published on Thursday evening after their deliberations on the corona crisis. Council President Charles Michel spoke of a “growing rapprochement”. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it would take “at least three months” to develop a technical solution. And that does not mean how vaccination cards should be used to enable free travel again.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Two camps have formed on this issue in the EU. On the one hand there are Greeks, Cypriots, Spaniards and Portuguese. They absolutely want that vaccinated people can travel freely again, preferably already at Easter. Tourism plays an important role for the four countries. They are supported by Denmark and Sweden, who develop national vaccination certificates themselves, which they initially want to use to make things easier inside, such as going to the cinema or restaurant. The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also campaigned for it. Estonia has been working with the World Health Organization on a global digital solution, a “smart yellow card”, since October.

No compulsory vaccination through the back door

On the other side are Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands, which strictly advise their citizens against tourist travel unless they have even banned it like Belgium. The Chancellor summed up their position in her interview with the FAZ. Firstly, “it must be clearly established that vaccinated people are no longer contagious”. Secondly, one can only think about openings “when we have offered enough people a vaccination and some of them do not want to be vaccinated”. So it is about treating citizens equally. Governments have promised not to introduce vaccination through the back door.

In January the heads of government agreed that they wanted to develop an electronic vaccination certificate, which initially only serves health purposes. That was the lowest common denominator and is not a trivial task. Several states are already working on a national solution, and Germany is also preparing for it.

According to the EU Commission, the states have now agreed on the minimum information that should be recorded. The electronic implementation is far more difficult. Every vaccinated person should be able to show a QR code that leads to a database with which a certificate can be checked on paper or via an app on the mobile phone – in order to prevent counterfeiting. Difficult questions of data protection arise.

Greece and Cyprus want Israeli vacationers from April

The EU has already learned how complicated this is in two other projects. The European Aviation Safety Authority has been working on a digital form for entry registration for months. Italy, Estonia and Slovakia have developed a common database in a pilot project. However, this can only be used once the states have concluded agreements on the transfer of data.

The other example are corona warning apps. They should work across borders in order to be able to warn contact persons throughout the Schengen area. Since autumn there has been an interface via which such data can be forwarded. However, this only works in a few cases, for example between Germany, Ireland and Italy. It fails between Germany and France because the apps are not compatible.

As long as the technical and legal problems are not resolved, there will be no electronic vaccination certificate that can be used for travel. However, Greece and Cyprus want to receive Israeli holidaymakers from the beginning of April – this is what the governments have agreed in principle. The green passport issued by Israel to vaccinated people is sufficient for this. However, tourist entry into the Schengen area is currently only allowed from countries that are almost corona-free – the incidence in Israel is far too high for that. Exceptions for vaccinated persons have not yet been provided.