Day two of the EU summit in Brussels will deal with central European issues: climate protection and corona. The news ticker.

Brussels – Day two of the EU summit in Brussels: After sanctions were imposed on Monday due to the unexpected foreign policy crisis in Belarus, the focus is now on intra-European issues. The focus is on climate protection and corona policy. How does the European Union achieve its tightened climate target for 2030? The fact that Germany recently pushed ahead with its own new target could help: The largest economy in the EU is willing to shoulder further burdens. Nevertheless, a protracted dispute between the 27 states is looming. Because, among other things, it is about a lot of money.

The heads of state and government agreed in December to bring greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 – instead of the previous 40 percent. That was only possible after an endless night’s meeting and a very persistent dispute with the coal country Poland. Now it’s about the implementation. The EU Commission wants to present its “Fit for 55” package with twelve measures on July 14th. Before that, the EU states want to drive stakes in at the summit. They just don’t agree on that.

EU summit in Brussels: After the special session on Belarus, it’s about climate protection and corona policy

After all, Chancellor Angela Merkel had an offer in her luggage. “Germany has made advance payments, we have tightened our national targets and want to achieve climate neutrality by 2045,” said the CDU politician on Monday evening in Brussels. The government was driven by a constitutional judgment. But this means that Germany is now pretty much on the future EU course. “The new German climate target of minus 65 percent greenhouse gases by 2030 fits pretty well with the new EU target of at least minus 55 percent compared to 1990,” confirms climate expert Jakob Graichen from the Ökoinstitut in Berlin. Nevertheless, from his point of view, it cannot be ruled out that Germany will have to improve. That depends on how many screws are turned.

The EU * has traditionally been two-pronged when it comes to climate protection. The European emissions trading ETS is supposed to push greenhouse gases from power generation, industry and aviation; With the other major polluters such as traffic, buildings, agriculture and garbage, the focus is on burden-sharing – in English called “effort sharing”, which is a bit more friendly. This means that the necessary reduction in greenhouse gases in these sectors is shared among the 27 countries with national targets. Now both lines have to be refilled. In the draft of the summit declaration, some key points are named: National goals are to be maintained, burden sharing should be “broadly based” as before, and the same criteria should apply to distribution as before. At the same time, the need to strengthen “EU-wide sectoral measures” is emphasized. Numbers are not mentioned yet.

Controversial issues on EU climate protection policy: “The gap between poor and rich EU countries”

One of the controversial questions: Do the Eastern EU countries have to do more – and how much financial help do they get for this? So far, they have had lower requirements because they are supposed to catch up economically. According to the current rules, Bulgaria does not have to achieve any greenhouse gas reduction in the sectors that are not covered by emissions trading by 2030. For Romania it is minus 2 percent, for Poland minus 7 percent compared to 2005. On the EU average, however, it is minus 30 percent for these sectors, for Germany minus 38 percent, for Luxembourg and Sweden even minus 40 percent.

“The gap between poor and rich EU countries in the required efforts for climate protection must be gradually narrowed, because everyone should become climate-neutral by 2050,” says Graichen. “Countries like Bulgaria would have to do more in the future than under the previous burden-sharing agreement.” Resistance is foreseeable. Poland is considered to be the biggest brake on the road. EU diplomats speculate that the country at least wants to secure further aid for the coal phase-out, even if money has already been promised from Brussels.

EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans: “Concrete Possibilities” for traffic and buildings

The second sticking point: Should emissions trading be expanded and also include traffic and buildings in the future? That is “a concrete possibility”, said EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans a few days ago. This would mean that uniform EU-wide pollution rights would also be required for the consumption of fuels or heating fuels, similar to those for exhaust gases from power stations or factories. High costs should be an incentive to invest in new technology.

Germany has just introduced this at the national level, and Merkel shows that she supports the expansion at the EU level. In the group of EU states, Germany is isolated, oracle the Greens in the European Parliament. You yourself are strictly against the expansion of the EU emissions trading system to include transport and buildings and warn that a high CO2 price without compensation would directly affect consumers. Their argument: It is better to prescribe lower emission values ​​to car manufacturers than to impose prohibitive costs on car drivers. (dpa / aka)