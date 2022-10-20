Whether it will be a fighting summit or a sliding summit is still unclear, but the 27 European leaders started a new high mass this afternoon, extremely divided. The biggest point of contention, still: a ceiling on the purchase prices for gas, which a large majority of countries are in favor of and Germany and the Netherlands against.

On arrival in Brussels, Prime Minister Rutte said he found it ‘great’ that many of his fellow leaders believe they know for sure that an enforced lower gas price will not lead to gas shortages, ‘but I want to be very sure’. The fear of Germany and the Netherlands is that if Europe simply refuses to pay more than a mutually agreed maximum price, the tankers with liquid gas will head for Asia. The price there is currently lower than in the EU. A second fear is that if governments cap the price, consumption in Europe will skyrocket again, with the risk of shortages.

Rutte believes that the European Commission should be instructed to once again very precisely find out how great the risk of gas shortages at a lower price actually is. But the question is whether everyone has that much patience. "We've already had too many summits that we were almost there, we now have to really start the discussion," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. He has wanted a gas ceiling for six months and now has the support of, depending on the source, 14 to 23 other Member States.

German Chancellor Scholz is undiminished in Rutte’s line: ,,We have no use for a solution that works theoretically, but that will leave us without gas,” he said this afternoon. Until now, council chairman Charles Michel has not dared to put the opponents with their backs against the wall.

Pipeline

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen moves skillfully between the two blocks. On Tuesday, she proposed a temporary price ceiling that could then make way for a completely new calculation (benchmark) of gas prices next spring. The old calculation is still based on pipeline gas and is therefore no longer representative. Pipelines have blown up (Nordstream I and II) or there is no gas at all anymore. Much more important is the LNG supply. That temporality is an extra argument for the no-camp to keep the leg stiff. "You build something very complicated that will disappear within six months, while prices have already fallen," said a diplomatic source. Rutte also points out that, after huge peaks last summer, gas in Europe is now cheaper than in Asia. By replenishing the reserves for winter 23/24 next year through group purchases, the first 15 percent mandatory, Europe will also pay less than it did last summer. There is almost an agreement on that. Member States will then no longer compete for prices themselves.

The 27 leaders will have another point of contention next night – everyone in Brussels is expecting a late night: whether fresh money is needed now that high energy prices and inflation are plunging citizens – even working people – into poverty, driving companies into bankruptcy and a new crisis threatens our prosperity. Many southern countries have fond memories of the corona recovery fund, which kept the European economy running with hundreds of billions. Northern countries (again Germany and the Netherlands) believe that there is still enough money in all kinds of jars to be able to hold off an impending crisis. They do not want Europe, on their guarantee, to borrow capital again. Von der Leyen is also somewhere in between. There is still enough money for the time being, if that runs out and we need more, we can always set up new funds.



Quote

It is not good for Germany and Europe for Germany to isolate itself Prime Minister Macron

Germany, under the social democrat Scholz, is more under attack in this discussion than the Netherlands. The 200 billion he earmarked earlier this month to protect his own citizens and companies against inflation and high energy prices are seen elsewhere in Europe as a-solidarity, and also as a huge risk to the internal market, Krisjanis among others said this afternoon. Karins (Prime Minister of Latvia) and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausèda. According to Prime Minister Macron, it is time for Scholz to realize that Germany is in Europe: “It is not good for Germany and Europe for Germany to isolate itself.” Scholz did not seem to move very much this afternoon. Gas prices are determined on the world market, so Europe must try to influence them in consultation with countries such as Japan and South Korea, and there can be no question of more German money on the European table as long as the hundreds of billions from existing funds are not used up. . A-solidarity? In between, Scholz claimed the title of ‘Europe’s biggest supporter’ for his country: “We pay 26 percent of the budget on our own.”

