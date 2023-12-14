Dhe heads of state and government of the European Union opened accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on Thursday. EU Council President Charles Michel announced this in the evening after several hours of discussions in Brussels. Negotiations should also be opened with Bosnia-Hercegovina as soon as the country meets the necessary requirements; The EU Commission is due to report on this in March. Georgia receives candidate status. “A clear signal of hope for its people and for our continent,” wrote Michel.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gave up his resistance. According to the EU Commission's assessment, Ukraine had not met three of seven requirements, he said that morning when he arrived in Brussels. “There is therefore nothing to discuss.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, on the other hand, urged the heads of government to make a quick decision in a video link. “All of you – and I emphasize: all of you – know very well that we have fulfilled all our obligations.” It is now about the people in the trenches, but also about those who saved lives in Ukraine or helped ensure that children despite of the Russian war of aggression. But a positive decision is also important for those Europeans who believe that Europe should not fall back into the “old days of endless fruitless disputes between the capitals”.

Since the EU Commission's assessment at the beginning of November, which Orbán relied on, Kiev has fulfilled two further conditions, on minority rights and the fight against corruption. However, a law with rules for lobbyists is still pending. The EU Commission wanted to give the government until March to do this. Only then should the negotiating mandate be voted on.







Negotiations continued initially about further financing of Ukraine with 50 billion euros over the next four years. Orbán appeared open to a solution outside the regular EU budget.