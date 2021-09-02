Still subjected to the effects of the ‘Afghan trauma’, the EU Defense Ministers yesterday addressed the creation of a European military body to intervene in international crises and avoid the marginal role that the Union played in solving the chaotic evacuation of Kabul . The dependence on the United States, among other factors, made the EU a minor asset of the operation, despite the fate of thousands of Europeans and allied collaborators being at stake, which was left in the hands of each individual’s capacity and resources. community partner.

In the midst of this breeding ground, High Commissioner Josep Borrell recovered the idea of ​​forming a rapid action team of 5,000 soldiers, which was already put on the Commission’s table in May. And there it was, then. Now everything has changed. The bloc has barely appeared as such, except to discuss the fate of Afghan refugees and their reception margin in community Europe. And even in that there are frictions. Austria and Poland remain attached to the limitation of the arrival of Afghans and the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, sent the message yesterday that the EU cannot apply in his country the strategy of ” we give the money and you stay with the Afghans so they don’t come. ‘ He said it in Ankara in front of his counterpart from the Netherlands, Sigrid Kaag.

The defense ministers are aware that a community military contingent must be spun with great delicacy. “It is very important that we do not act as an alternative to NATO and the Americans,” warned the German Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who attracted the consensus of all her counterparts.

In the review of this project it weighs heavily that the almighty image of the United States is not the same for many of the European partners after going through the mortar of the Taliban. His intelligence failures and disastrous withdrawal, with the Pentagon and troops overwhelmed in a single week by the insurgent push, have lowered his cache as a world policeman. Nor is he forgiven for not extending the withdrawal in view of the situation, as expected by many governments, Foreign Minister Dominic Rabb revealed in the British Parliament on Wednesday.

Own shortcomings



And they are not the only lessons from Afghanistan. Joe Biden’s announcement to end the traditional US interventionist policy in world conflicts after leaving Kabul leaves the rest of the international community a little more orphaned by current and future crises such as the Sahel. “Sooner or later the EU should be able to carry out operations like the one in Kabul,” said Borrell. The American friend has other concerns: his deep economic crisis and the balance game with China and Russia.

The goal is to achieve “autonomy” so as not to “depend on the decisions of friends and allies.”



Everything invites, therefore, that, as the ministers demonstrated yesterday, they are more predisposed to review a proposal that has had several failed precedents and opens many unknowns: how the European Army will be financed, how many soldiers will each partner contribute, who will command the military force , in what situations it will have to intervene, how will it coordinate with the Alliance and – very important in an EU it always lends itself to internal dissension – what will happen if a country refuses to participate.

The Afghan episode “has shown that the deficiencies in our strategic autonomy have a price,” said the head of diplomacy yesterday at the end of the meeting, which will also continue today with a conclave of foreign ministers. “If we want not to depend on the decisions made by others, even if they are friends and allies, then we have to develop our own capabilities,” added Borrell.

Matej Tonin, Defense Minister of Slovenia, the country that holds the rotating presidency of the EU, estimated that a body like the one proposed could amount to 20,000 soldiers. For his part, Kramp-Karrenbauer considered that a lesson can be drawn from the recent chaos about the need “for us to become more autonomous as Europeans and to be able to act more independently.”