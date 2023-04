After two weeks of negotiations, the European Union (EU) reached an agreement on the transit of grain from Ukraine with the governments of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deal protects the bloc’s economy and “should preserve Ukraine’s export capacity so that it continues to feed the world and the livelihoods of our farmers.”

Among the main points of the pact are the withdrawal of the unilateral import ban by the interested countries, exceptional protection measures on wheat, corn, canola and sunflower seeds and an aid package of 100 million euros to help affected producers. in these five countries.

The agreement was made to relieve tension between these countries and the European Executive due to price variations and purchases in large volumes of Ukrainian grains. Therefore, they took unilateral measures that prohibited the importation of these products to prevent national producers from being harmed, opening a crisis within the European Union.