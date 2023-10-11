New EU rules, fishing in the Mediterranean at risk. The regions of southern Italy are shaking

Europe puts it at serious risk fishing In the Mediterraneanthe new rules risk blocking the sector, one estimates decrease up to 70%. There are new protected areas and further prohibitions for trawling fishing, in addition to the offshore parks under construction and the new limits for deep-sea fishing. This is the plan Brusselsif the law were to be approved – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – the activity would be inhibited in the Mediterranean Sea by a percentage even higher than 70%, a problem especially for our 12 thousand fishing boats. The alarm was raised by Flaithe agroindustrial union headed by the CGIL.

Yesterday in Rome a substantial study to reconstruct the new map of spaces for sea fishing in Italy, as it will come remodeled from the regulatory limits arriving at the level national and European. The commitment – continues Il Sole – is commendable and aims to increase environmental sustainability. But the combination of all the restrictions, say the fishing workers, risks becoming a boomerang against a already battered sectorwhich in the last ten years it has already lost 20% of its fleet. The most sensational cases would concern three regions of Southern Italy such as Sardinia, Puglia and Sicilya decline is expected for them until 50%. The case of is emblematic Lampedusaan island devoted to fishing, you will no longer be able to fish anywhere because it is a marine protected area.

