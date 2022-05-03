EU, sixth package of sanctions ready: the list of banks excluded by Swift grows

Stop at Russian oilbut only from 2023: from January, finished on grace periodthe block will be complete with the exception of Hungary and Slovakia, still too dependent on Russian oil. According to reports from Radiocor, the two states will be able to continue importing it for the whole of next year.

The European Commission has thus concluded with today’s meeting a Strasbourg the sixth round of sanctions against Russia. Details will be released tomorrow. Once the proposal is passed to the Commission, the package will be handed over to the Member States, who will then take the decisions.

According to the economic news agency, the ambassadors of the EU states they are working on the assumption that they will clear the package by this weekend. Again for the oil sector, the new sanctions provide for measures that hinder transport, insurance related to supplies to third countries, EU companies will not be able to operate to provide such services.

According to what Radiocor explains, some of the sanctions on the table concern the inclusion of others three banks in the list of banks already excluded from Swift: it’s about Sberbank that is the most important in Russia with a share of 37% of the national market, Russian Agricultural Bank And Moscow Credit Bank. The Belinvest bank of Belarus was also affected. Also under fire 80 chemicals that can be used in the chemical weapons production chain. New people are also affected, including soldiers involved in the killings in Bucha, family members of oligarchs.

Read also:

Center-right, Meloni-Salvini-Berlusconi summit. Crosetto premier hypothesis

Klaus Davi: “Lavrov? Racist and anti-Semitic: he will distance Israel from Putin”

Winds of War: Serbia challenges the US and the EU with China’s weapons

Murder Genoa, Perrino: “The police are not enough, we need psychologists”

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: “Yes, even women can be violent”

La7, Santoro vs Jebreal: “Me with Putin? You frequent the powerful”. VIDEO

Banca Generali, new online blog dedicated to financial education

CDP Academy, second Corporate MBA launched with MIP

Burger King announced opening of the chain’s 70th direct restaurant