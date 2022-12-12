Stock market, EU markets down. Tim and Unicredit do well in Milan, Amplifon down

The European stock exchanges in the first trading session of the week they open in negative territory: among the main financial centres, Milan starts trading at 24,180 points, down 0.40%, not far from Paris down 0.48%. Also in red London which drops by 0.29%, while Frankfurt, the only one against the trend, opens well and gains 0.74%. The attention of investors is projected to the decisions that will come from Fed and from BCE on interest rates.

On the Milan stock exchange, energy stocks are doing badly Is in the down 0.09% ed Eni by 0.58%. Contrasted the industrialists with Stellantis at -0.42% and Ferrari to +0.19%. Among the financial Unicredit drops by 0.24%, Intesa Sanpaolo at -0.27% and generals to -0.32%. It stands out at the top of the list instead Tim which rises by 1.62% in view of the board of directors meeting on 15 December.

Stock markets, euro down by 0.20%. Declining spreads

In a crucial week marked by the decisions of the Fed and the ECB, the euro opens down against the dollar; the single currency changed hands at 1.0519 dollars, down by 0.20%, but climbed against the yen to 144.14. The greenback strengthens after US producer prices rose more-than-expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and the possibility that the Federal Reserve keep interest rates higher for longer. All eyes are now on the US consumer price report scheduled for tomorrow and the US central bank’s decision expected on Wednesday. It also opens in flexion spreads between the BTP and the Bund. The differential drops to 187 points a source of the 189.7 points of the last closing. Performance stable of the Italian decennial which settles at 3.8%

Gas, opening down to 131 euros. Towards an EU compromise on the price cap

There is also tension on the front of the gas while the expectation is growing for the extraordinary European Council of Energy Ministers scheduled for tomorrow: he will have to evaluate the new proposal on the price cap and on the temporary mechanism for correcting the gas market. At the start of the week, at the TTF in Amsterdam, the EU reference hub, contracts drop 5.83% to 131 euros per megawatt hour. There are still no certainties, but according to what the Agi writes, quoting the latest press rumors, the price cap at the TTF would be activated at 220 euros per megawatt hour for five days and when the difference with LNG is 35 euros. Once activated, it would remain in effect for at least 20 days and would be deactivated if the price went below 220 euros for five days.

