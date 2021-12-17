By Ludwig Burger

(Reuters) – European Union countries can use Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid, soon after an infection is diagnosed, although full review of the drug for regulatory approval has not yet been completed, the regulator said. of medicine from the block this Thursday.

Patients who are at risk for severe versions of the infection should begin five-day treatment with Paxlovid as soon as possible after diagnosis or within five days of symptoms, but not when supplemental oxygen is already required.

“The agency’s advice can now be used to support national recommendations on the possible use of the drug before marketing authorization,” the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

The Agency has granted this type of clearance earlier for some antibody-based injectable drugs, with governments trying to bolster their arsenals to tackle the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. Ômicron has probably already become resistant to some antibody-based drugs.

Data published this week showed that Pfizer’s drug was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent laboratory data suggest the drug maintains its effectiveness against Ômicron, which spreads very quickly.

These decisions come as the region struggles to tame a spike in infections that threatens to strain health systems. Ômicron’s rapid spread has prompted some governments to re-impose restrictions ahead of the holiday season.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?