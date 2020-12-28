After the agreement with Great Britain, the European Union initiated the provisional application of the Brexit trade pact from January 1st on Monday.

The ambassadors of the 27 member states tentatively said yes to the proposal and started a decision by written procedure, which should be concluded on Tuesday (3 p.m.). This was announced by a spokesman for the German EU Council Presidency on Twitter.

The provisional application is necessary because there is no time for ratification by the European Parliament before the end of the year – it should be made up for after the New Year.

The transition period after Britain’s exit from the EU in January expires on December 31, and Great Britain is also leaving the internal market and the customs union. The contract is intended to avoid a severe economic break. On the British side, Parliament is expected to vote on December 30th.

The negotiators on both sides had only agreed on the almost 1,250-page agreement on Christmas Eve. The most important point is to ensure unlimited trade in goods without customs duties.

In addition, the contract regulates cooperation in the fields of fishing, air and road transport, energy supply, the fight against crime and social security.

Despite the agreement, the economic ties between the two sides will in future be far less close than they have been up to now. For example, goods controls are necessary at the borders, among other things because evidence of compliance with EU rules on food safety and compliance with product standards must be provided.

Shortly before, the German government had announced that it would give the green light for the Brexit trade pact between the European Union and Great Britain. The Federal Cabinet, headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), “agreed on the positive appreciation of the agreement” in a conference call, said deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Monday in Berlin. “Germany can agree to the agreement.” (dpa, Tsp)